Pucker Up This Valentine’s Day With These Bartender-Beloved Sour Beers

If you’re single during February (and on Valentine’s Day in particular) it’s easy to have a fairly bitter outlook on love. But instead of sitting around feeling sorry for yourself, get out there and go to a bar with your single friends. Grab a beer (or three). Wallowing in self-pity is very 2018.

To help ease the plight of a single person on Valentine’s Day, we’d like to recommend a sour beer. This tart alternative will give you the zip you need to get out there and get your Tinder on. Of course, which sour beer to drink is a worthy question. So we decided to reach out to some of our favorite bartenders.

Russian River Supplication

Hope Ewing, beverage director at Rappahannock Oyster Bar at ROW DTLA in Los Angeles

“All-time favorite: Russian River Brewing’s Supplication. Russian River makes a whole line of these amazing barrel-aged sours, many of which you can only get at the brewery. This one is brewed with sour cherries and aged in ex-pinot noir casks. It’s a flavor bomb that is equal to their bottle’s medieval imagery.”