It’s not easy being broke around the holidays. You want to get everyone lavish presents, but you also want to be able to pay your rent in January. And eat. And pay your health insurance. And car payment. And student loan bills. And….hold on, having a quick panic attack, a few calming breaths and…okay. We’re back!

As we were saying, you can’t always do it all when you’ve attracted more bills than a child throwing stale bread into a pond. Money is tight for many of us. However, it doesn’t matter how broke you are, you still have to get something for the special lady in your life around the holidays (or she’ll think you’re a monster). But what can you get when all you have is a couple of twenties, a stick of gum, and crippling anxiety about the state of your finances?

Actually, plenty. We’ve put together a list of presents you can get your girlfriend/wife/female ghost who has taken up residence in your closet that are affordable but still memorable. These are all under $50 and will make your girlfriend/wife/female ghost who has taken up residence in your closet super happy. Well, probably not the ghost. She’s sooooo vengeful. But she’ll appreciate the effort at the very least.

A hanging succulent that will brighten up her living space

Price: $21.99

Who doesn’t love succulents? No, seriously. WHO? Tell us so we can shame them forever. They’re adorable! Okay, so, as a gift, this is a plant (which we know could sound a little bland). But it’s a stylish one that will make her place cooler. And the nice thing about succulents is that you’re not giving her something that’s going to be a lot of upkeep. A little green is vital to any home and this is the perfect way to make any room cheerier.

Plus, is this your first living creature together? Woah. Big leagues. Keep this alive and you’ll be ready for your first fish in no time.

