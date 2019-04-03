AIrbnb

If your running fantasy is to sleep with the Mona Lisa, Airbnb may finally make your dreams a reality this month. The home rental company is partnering with the Louvre in Paris to offer one lucky winner and their guest the chance to sleep beneath the museum’s iconic glass pyramid on April 30th, for one night only in celebration of the pyramid’s 30th birthday. You and a guest will actually sleep in a smaller obscured replica pyramid inside of the larger pyramid, which is nice considering the actual pyramid is totally see through.

This once in a lifetime offer comes with the added bonus of a guided after-hours tour of the museum — an accommodation usually reserved for Presidents and celebrities — as well as the chance to sip drinks in a room with the Mona Lisa herself, giving you an ample amount of time to get to the bottom of her smirk. After getting lit with Mona, you’ll enjoy a sit-down dinner within arms reach of the Venus de Milo, and by the evening’s end you and a guest will get to chill out in Napoleon III’s ridiculously opulent chamber, where you’ll be treated to an intimate acoustic concert.

The winner will also receive a round-trip flight to Paris — equivalent transportation will be made in the event the winner is a French citizen — and two additional nights in other Airbnb accommodations in Paris on April 29th and May 1st, extending your trip so that the experience doesn’t pass you by in a jet-lag induced haze. All meals and ground transfers in Paris will also be completely covered.

The contest is open to anyone over the age of 18, all you have to do is visit the contest site and answer the question “Why would you be the Mona Lisa’s perfect guest?” by April 12, 11:59 p.m. French time, which is 2:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced on April 19th. Good luck!