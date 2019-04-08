Getty Image

There are certain signifiers that spring is in full swing. The days get longer, flowers bloom, birds sing, and bar patios come back to life with happy people sipping fresh, spring cocktails in the sunshine. And the warmer weather of spring calls for lighter spirits in drinks — like mezcal, gin, vodka, rum, and of course, tequila.

The vegetal flavor of Mexico’s native spirit is the perfect compliment to the citrus-based cocktails that dominate spring menus. Really, both tequila and mezcal are great spirits to stock up on for spring mixing. But this week, we turn our thoughts to the more famous of the duo: tequila.

There are many incredible, high-end tequilas you could turn to this season, but in case you’re a little cash-strapped from all the warming up you had to do during winter (by treating yourself to the top-shelf stuff), we asked bartenders to tell us the best bargains to be had in the world of tequila. Check out their favorites below.

Tequila Cazadores Blanco

Rael Petit, beverage director at The Williamsburg Hotel in New York City

“Tequila Cazadores Blanco is a great premium house tequila option for your bar because it’s high quality liquid at an affordable price. The Blanco also has an aroma of mint and dill with a finish of coconut, which allows me to use it in a multitude of my Mediterranean-style cocktails.”