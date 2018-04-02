Burger King

April Fools’ Day can be cruel for food fans everywhere. To be honest, even the most outlandish idea somebody comes up with is something we’d probably try at least once, were it real. Stop and think about what we eat today. 10 years ago, if somebody pitched, say, kale as a staple ingredient in freaking everything you’d assume they were teasing. Heck, just imagine explaining the Starbucks menu or the existence of Salt Bae to yourself without it sounding like a prank. You’d think the whole industry was stuck in an April Fools time warp — where burger burritos, nacho fries, and rainbow sandwiches reign supreme.

This April 1st saw a full buffet of pranks — from salads to cereals and wine coolers to whiskey. Most of these at least spark our curiosity, though some far more than others. So we thought we’d list them out based on which ones we’d like to actually try the most.

15) Smithfield’s Bacon Crisps

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sorry, guys, but reality beat you to this one a long, long time ago. But add some full-fat goat milk, and we can see this being a savory breakfast well worth eating.