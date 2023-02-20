20. Hudson Whiskey NY Four Part Harmony New York Four Grain Bourbon Whiskey Aged a Minimum of Seven Years ABV: 46% Average Price: $79 The Whiskey: This New York whiskey is a four-grain bourbon. The mix starts with 60% corn and adds 15% rye, 15% wheat, and 10% malted barley. The juice is barreled and left alone for at least seven years before batching, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a grainy sense of cornmeal next to sourdough rye bread crusts, cherry cough syrup, and lush vanilla cake frosted with rich cream and dusted with dark chocolate shavings. Palate: A hint of blackberry pie leads to toffee and oak with a sense of sweet grits dusted with white pepper and dried red chili pepper. Finish: The cornmeal graininess rides the finish toward spiced tobacco and sweet red fruit with a clear cinnamon base. Bottom Line: This whiskey is dialed in for easy mixing into fruity sweet-forward cocktails. It’s soft and rich, which makes it a nice old fashioned candidate.

19. Traverse City Whiskey Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Proof ABV: 57.8% Average Price: $82 The Whiskey: This expression from Michigan is comprised of single barrel selections of seven-year-old MGP that are taken up to the Great Lakes for a little bit longer aging. The whiskey goes in the bottle uncut and unfiltered at barrel proof after resting through a few of those harsh Michigan winters and calm but hot summers. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, there’s a mix of wet oats, corn husks, and butterscotch leading toward raw leather, orange slices, and a touch of caramel. Palate: The palate leans into almond and toffee with plenty of vanilla and old oak staves. Finish: The finish hits on chocolate-covered almonds with a hint of vanilla tobacco, orange rinds, and more of that old oak. Bottom Line: The orange and nuttiness make this a solid candidate for Manhattans. It also works on the rocks with a dash of Angostura Bitters.

18. Thomas S. Moore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cabernet Sauvignon Casks ABV: 47.65% Average Price: $81 The Whiskey: This release from Sazerac’s other distillery, Barton 1792 Distillery, has become a yearly standard release. The whiskey in the bottle is generally kept under wraps. We do know that the bourbon is finished in Cabernet Sauvignon casks for a spell before blending, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Stone fruit and vanilla lead on the nose with hints of sugar cookies, bright peach, and old-yet-soft oak. Palate: The palate leans into cherry bark with plum, mulled wine, vanilla, and sharp sassafras. Finish: The spice on the mid-palate leads to some old leather, more of that soft oak, and a hint of sweet potting soil with a plummy finish. Bottom Line: This is a great mixing whiskey. The red wine vibes really help accent drinks like Manhattans or Sazeracs. If you’re looking for a really refined cocktail bourbon, this is the bottle to buy. That said, if you’re a red wine lover who’s bourbon curious, this is a good and familiar place to start, especially if you’re looking for a food pairing whiskey.

17. St. Augustine Distillery Port Finished Bourbon ABV: 51% Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: This Floridian bourbon rests for three years in new American oak, giving it a classic base. Then the booze goes into port casks from San Sebastian Winery next door to the distillery for up to six months (depending on the Florida heat). The end result is a unique bourbon that’s both enticing and refined. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a touch of woodiness but the star of the show is the red berries that are both tart and sweet next to a dusting of winter spices.

Palate: Vanilla and hints of mint show up on the palate with white pepper, mild florals, and a little bit of ripe cherry. Finish: The end leans into oak, dark chocolate bitterness, and a whisper of ripe red berries with a touch of clove. Bottom Line: This is another great cocktail bourbon that I’d argue works really well as a food-pairing whiskey. The subtle yet sharp woody spice and berries with that mild floral edge add a nice depth to a meal or as a digestif in a cocktail afterward.

16. Old Charter Chinkapin Oak Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 46.5% Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: This limited release from 2020 rounded out the Buffalo Trace Old Charter Oak Series. The whiskey was aged in Chinkapin oak barrels which, in some cases, are made from trees up to 200 years old. The staves are air-dried for 24 months before the barrels are built. Those barrels were then filled with standard Buffalo Trace distillate and left to do their thing for nine long years before mingling, proofing with limestone water, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose reveals a hint of Double Mint gum that leads towards cherry blossoms with a hint of the tree bark in the mix, a touch of raw leather, and a thin layer of vanilla wafers.

Palate: The palate kicks off with a spicy grain vibe that builds towards dark chocolate spiked with orange zest, a flourish of those cherry blossoms, and a honey candy mid-palate. Finish: That sweetness leads back to the dark chocolate with a slight wintry spice leaving you warmed with a mild cherry tobacco chew. Bottom Line: Amazingly, you still see these around. Overall, I’d say this is a bottle you grab if you’re both a Buffalo Trace completist and a fan of unique oak aging vessels. Imagine a Buffalo Trace Bourbon that’s dialed a little more toward honey, orchard flowers, and winter spice than the average bottle.

15. Penelope Straight Bourbon Whiskey Valencia ABV: 49% Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: This bourbon starts off as Penelope’s beloved and much-lauded four-grain bourbon. That whiskey is then re-barreled into Spanish Vino de Naranja casks from Valencia before small batching, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a light sense of burnt orange and cinnamon toast on the nose that leads to a hint of cherry vanilla cream soda with chocolate chip cookies cut with orange zest.

Palate: That orange zest turns into chunky orange marmalade on the palate over buttery southern biscuits, woody mulled wine spices, wet brown sugar, and oily vanilla pods. Finish: The end has a nice bitterness to it tied to the orange rinds and seeds with a hint of orange blossom next to salted dark chocolate. Bottom Line: This is the perfect bottle to have around for old fashioneds. The orange note draws a straight line to the orange oils your express over that drink, creating a nice symbiotic vibe to the whole drink. That makes this the ultimate whiskey to grab if you’re stirring up a lot of old fashioneds at home.

14. Bib & Tucker Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 10 Years ABV: 46% Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Bib & Tucker is a classic example of what great blending can do with sourced whiskey. The Tennessee whiskey is a marriage of ten-year-old whiskeys aged in the lowest char barrels available, allowing more direct contact with dried wood rather than black char. Those barrels are blended and then proofed down with soft Tennessee water. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a sense of vanilla bean (pod, seeds, essence) up top with hints of spicy chewy tobacco, dry oak (almost pine), and a distant note of fresh corn husks.

Palate: The palate really holds onto that velvety vanilla as the corn husks dry out and notes of orange-infused dark chocolate mingle with that spicy tobacco, which starts buzzing on your tongue. Finish: The end is longish, has touches of that dry pine, and holds onto both the vanilla and dried corn husks. Bottom Line: This is where we get into the good sippers and mixers section. I really like using Bib & Tucker with sour and other citrus-forward cocktails. It also works perfectly well over a glass of ice as a sipper on its own or paired with food.

13. Widow Jane Aged 10 Years A Blend Of Straight Bourbons ABV: 45.5% Average Price: $84 The Whiskey: This is sourced from Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee bourbons. The hand-selected barrels are sent to New York where they’re blended in small batches (no more than five barrels), proofed with New York limestone mine water, and bottled. What you’re paying for here is the exactness of a whiskey blender finding great barrels and knowing how to marry them to make something bigger and better. Tasting Notes: Nose: Raw pancake batter opens this one with mulled red wine with plenty of spice and orange next to a vanilla pudding and light mint wax. Palate: The taste has a mix of marzipan next to dark chocolate and real maple syrup. Finish: The finish adds some cherry to that dark chocolate and layers in woody birch water on the end. Bottom Line: This is a nice and deep whiskey that hits some serious wintery whiskey vibes with all that spiciness and nuttiness. That said, this really works in a Manhattan any time of year or a nice slow digestif after a big meal, especially over a large ice cube.

12. Garrison Brothers HoneyDew Straight Bourbon Whiskey Infused with Honey ABV: 40% Average Price: $86 The Whiskey: This is technically a “flavored” bourbon but it’s nothing like any other flavored bourbon you’ve ever had. This is Garrison’s Small Batch Bourbon, infused with Burleson’s Texas Wildflower Honey. That means that the bourbon was transferred to a steel tank for storage. In the meantime, those empty barrels were rebuilt into smaller wooden cubes and dipped into the honey until they were completely honey-laden. Those cubes were then put into the steel vats of bourbon to infuse the whiskey over seven long months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with clear bourbon notes that worn leather, dry straw, and apple next to elderflower, ripe peaches and apricots, and a touch of raw honey.

Palate: That honey note creates a bridge to the palate which is full of wildflowers, orange oils, cinnamon buns with a little pecan, and a final honey drizzle that’s almost creamy. Finish: The finish is a balance between the rich honey vibes and the clear sense of bourbon with cinnamon spice, dry pecans, and orange oils all slowly soaking into a pot full of honey. Bottom Line: This is the perfect whiskey for a citrus-forward cocktail like a sour, smash, or Gold Rush. That honey vibe really works wonders with bright citrus in a cocktail.

11. Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bonded ABV: 50% Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: A.D. Laws out in Colorado is renowned for its award-winning four-grain bourbons. The whiskey is made from 60% corn, 20% heirloom wheat, 10% heirloom rye, and 10% heirloom malted barley. That hot juice is then aged for over six years before it’s batched and cut down to 100 proof per bonded whiskey laws. Tasting Notes: Nose: This feels more crafty on the nose with a balance between bitter black tea that’s been cut with summery and floral honey as touches of cinnamon and orange pop in the background.

Palate: The orange and spice thicken and lean into an orange pound cake with a buttery and spicy streusel crumble as that black tea bitterness circles back to cut through all that butter, spice, and orange. Finish: The end leans into the spice with more of a cinnamon candy vibe that leads towards a final dusting of dark cocoa. Bottom Line: This is damn good bourbon and where we really get into the good stuff. This is a great buy for anyone looking for something local but classic and crafty. There’s a clear sense of those sweet grains that lead to a deeply familiar and delicious bourbon-y depth. If you’re looking for something new yet feels vintage as a sipper, this is it.

10. Elijah Craig Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Proof A123 ABV: 62.8% Average Price: $87 The Whiskey: This year’s first Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is hewn from Heaven Hill’s classic bourbon mash bill of 78% corn, 12% malted barley, and 10% rye. That hot juice is loaded into charred American oak barrels and left to rest for 12 long years before batching and bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: This has a classic nose that leans towards toasted chocolate beans, dried chili pepper flakes (and maybe even some fresh green chili), burnt vanilla pods, singed cherry bark, and old leather dipped in caramel.

Palate: Bold! The palate opens with a sense of sweet stick toffee pudding (dates, cinnamon, nutmeg, salted caramel sauce) before hitting a high note on the ABVs with a spicy heat that’s immediately countered by a rich cherry syrup and caramel sauce. Finish: Another wave of heat arrives late and ushers in a light sense of old oak staves and cinnamon bark with a mild sense of apple tobacco and maybe some cedar kindling with a fleeting sense of leather and cherry stems. Bottom Line: This has really grown on me as a quintessential bourbon sipper this year. This is deep, bold, and nuanced Kentucky bourbon at its best (at this price point) and worth adding to any bar cart. Give it a shot to see what all the fuss is about. It’ll be worth every penny.

9. Filibuster Distillery Bottled-in-Bond Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 5 Years ABV: 50% Average Price: $89 The Whiskey: This Virginia whiskey is a grain-to-glass experience. The juice is made from locally-grown grains — 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley — and local spring water in the Shenandoah Valley. After five years of mellowing in Appalachia, a small bundle of barrels are batched and proofed to 100 proof before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a waft of old porch wicker next to floral honey, burnt orange, black tea leaves, and a classic sense of woody cherry and vanilla.

Palate: The palate creams the honey while adding in soft oak and cherry pie filling with a hint of vanilla malt next to mulled wine spices — heavy with star anise, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon with a pinch of mace or cardamom. Finish: The end has a dark chocolate-covered espresso bean vibe that leads to a mild dried cranberry note next to a strawberry-rhubarb-walnut crumble with a scoop of vanilla malted ice cream that finished back at the old porch wicker braided with dark cherry tobacco and dry cedar bark. Bottom Line: This is one of those whiskeys that’s a nice surprise. Of course, Virginia has good bourbon but this is really good. It’s deep and deeply interesting. If you’re looking for a great and classic bourbon from outside of Kentucky, then this is the play.

8. Blue Run Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Reflection ABV: 47.5% Average Price: $88 The Whiskey: This whiskey was distilled at Castle & Key back in 2018. 200 of those barrels were hand-picked for this release to take a look back at the past two years of Blue Run and “reflect” upon the trials they brought and the successes they’ve had in making tasty whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: This opens with a distinct note of tart yet slightly sweet cherry on the nose with a supporting cast of butterscotch candies, mild firewood, and a hint of pancake batter.

Palate: That batter becomes a stack of pancakes with vanilla-laced butter, maple syrup, and a few nuts thrown in that lead to a herb garden full of rosemary bushes. Finish: That savory note mellows out through the mid-palate as a dusting of nutmeg rounds out the finish with hints of woody maple syrup and a final echo of that tart cherry. Bottom Line: This is a new bourbon with a fresh vibe and profile. This is the bottle you get when you want to be on the cutting edge of bourbon’s future but also want to drink really good whiskey.

7. Nashtucky Single Barrel Aged 6 Years Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 57.7% Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: This is a new label the famed Nashville Barrel Company. This whiskey is an MGP of Indiana classic high-rye bourbon (75/21/4 corn/rye/malted barley) mash bill that spent six years aging in Tennessee before single-barrel bottling completely as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: The fruity nose leans into Red Delicious apples and fresh pineapple cores with a hint of rum raisin, eggnog nutmeg, and a hint of dank cedar kindling.

Palate: The taste darkens with burnt orange peels and cinnamon toast with a buttery vibe next to real maple syrup and a touch of smoked chili pepper heat backing everything up. Finish: The chili pepper buzzes on the palate as the finish leans into buttery cinnamon cream with a whisper of orange blossom and stewed peaches on the backend with plenty of winter spice. Bottom Line: This is an essential bottle to add to any collection of MGP greats. The unique barrel aging in Tennessee adds that little something extra to the whiskey that helps it pop as a slow sipper with true depth.

6. Peerless Double Oak Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 53.55% Average Price: $84 The Whiskey: This whiskey from Kentucky Peerless is around five to six years old and comes from one barrel that lets the grains shine through before it goes into another barrel that lets the oak shine through. That final barrel is bottled at cask strength, as-is, allowing all that beautiful bourbon and oak aging to shine brightly. Tasting Notes: Nose: This opens with a nose full of salted butter next to hints of very soft leather, light notes of vanilla bean, a touch of toffee sweetness, and freshly cracked walnuts with a dry edge.

Palate: The taste leans into that oak barrel with dashes of woody spices (think allspice berries, star anise, and cinnamon sticks), dry cherry tobacco leaves, salted caramel, and more of that super soft leather. Finish: That leads towards a mid-palate of dark red fruits stewed in mulled wine spices and cut with a dollop of fresh honey before the (long) finish dries out towards an old wicker chair, a very distinct hint of a cellar funk, and a touch of dried mint. Bottom Line: This is the bottle you buy when you want both a great craft whiskey but also want a stone-cold killer classic bourbon profile. This is the ultimate deep and quintessential Kentucky bourbon sipper. There’s no crafty grain sweetness, only Kentucky bourbon spice, sweetness, and deliciousness.

5. Starlight Distillery Carl T. Huber’s Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Pineau des Charentes Barrels ABV: 52.05% Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: This whiskey from craft-distilling darling Starlight up in Indiana is a masterpiece of distilling and aging. The juice is made from a high-corn mash with a touch of rye and malted barley in the mix alongside local water. The hot spirit goes into new white oak Canton barrels for about four years before it is refilled into hand-picked Pineau des Charentes casks from France (that’s a light grape-forward fortified wine) for a final maturation. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a soft sense of sultanas soaked in brandy with an echo of an old cheese cellar oak beams, vanilla wafers with floral honey pressed between them, almond crescent cookies, cinnamon powder, nutmeg, and orange and clove marmalade with a hint of savory scone.

Palate: The palate builds on the nose with layers of dark berry fruit leather, spiced holiday cakes with dates, allspice, and plenty of almond (and maybe some walnut) next to chestnut chutney cut with orange, pear, sultana, and a good dollop of winter spices with a hint of caramelized dark ale lurking underneath it all. Finish: The end is a supple landing in softly spiced and dark fruity bourbon notes by way of a luxurious holiday cake soaked in brandy. Bottom Line: This is a great whiskey that you’d never in a million years think was from a tiny craft distillery in Southern Indiana. This feels like a big and bold swing from the biggest brands and can stand up next to them (and beat a lot of the biggest ones). If you’re looking to really take your whiskey collection to the next level with a nice touch of insider cred, this is the bottle to buy right now.

4. Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled In Bond ABV: 50% Average Price: $87 The Whiskey: Buffalo Trace’s Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch is an entry point to the other 12 expressions released under the E.H. Taylor, Jr. label. The whiskey is a blend of barrels that meet the exact right flavor profiles Buffalo Trace’s blenders are looking for in a classic bottled-in-bond bourbon for Taylor. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a lush and creamy grit vibe with spicy cinnamon and clove next to pecans, maple syrup, singed cherry bark, and old lawn furniture with dead leaves strewn about.

Palate: The taste hits on a buttery toffee vibe with a dark and old leatheriness next to dark chocolate tobacco, dried ancho chili peppers, and more of that sharp woody cinnamon with a whisper of salted black licorice lurking in the background. Finish: The end has a sense of salted caramel and cinnamon candy next to malted vanilla ice cream, huckleberry pie, and dark cherry tobacco rolled into an old leather pouch. Bottom Line: This is one of those whiskeys that 100% live up to the hype (and is still findable for the most part). This whiskey is the perfect storm of classic and delicious, which makes it a great sipper. It also makes it a must-have for any bourbon lover who’s really trying to get the good stuff from one of the biggest names in whiskey on their shelf.

3. Fortuna Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 51% Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: This whiskey — a revival of a centuries-old dead brand — is from the new company founded by Heaven Hill’s Andrew Shapira with partners Pablo Moix and Peter Nevenglosky, based around the Rare Character Whiskey shingle. The whiskey in the bottle is rendered from six barrels of six-year-old whiskey that’s expertly batched and bottled with just a touch of local Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a beautiful sense of fresh orange blossom and nasturtiums on the nose with a lush honeycomb vibe next to stewed plums with hints of clove and allspice.

Palate: The palate is luxurious with a sense of salted caramel, cherry Dr. Pepper, and sticky toffee pudding with plenty of winter spice, salted toffee, orange zest, brandy butter, and black-tea-soaked dates. Finish: The end has a sense of plum pudding with burnt sugars and orange tobacco kissed with anise and clove and rolled up with wild sage and cedar bark and wrapped in old leather pouches. Bottom Line: This is another insider cred brand that also happens to slap pretty damn hard. This is killer bourbon to sip on (or make a Manhattan with) that has a nostalgic vibe both in presentation and in the bottle’s whiskey. You feel the beauty of bourbon in this whiskey and start to understand how Kentucky bourbon became the gold standard for bourbon worldwide. This stuff is that good.

2. Heaven’s Door Aged 10 Years Decades Series No. 1 Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $89 The Whiskey: This is a stellar expression from Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Tennessee whiskeys. The whiskey is a 10-year-old straight bourbon that was made in Tennessee but wasn’t charcoal filtered before or after aging (so it’s a more standard bourbon). The sourced barrels were blended and just proofed down before bottling without any other fussing. Tasting Notes: Nose: This opens strong on the nose with a mix of overripe pear, wintry spice, rich toffee, soft vanilla, and woody maple syrup.

Palate: The palate is luxurious and leans into buttery toffee and soft vanilla cream with layers of warming spices that lean toward a black Necco Wafer, moist marzipan, and old porch wicker. Finish: That earthy note leads towards some soft powdered dark chocolate with an almost sour edge before worn garden leather gloves with a speck of sweet potting soil mixes with a stewed pear tobacco finish. Bottom Line: I mean, do I have to state the obvious? “If you’re a Bob Dylan fan” and all that? Seriously though, this whiskey is one of the best expressions Heaven’s Door has released. It’s seriously good whiskey that has a beautiful bottle that will look good on your bar cart. So if you’re even remotely a delicious bourbon fan who digs Dylan, this is a must-buy bottle.

1. Barrell Bourbon Cask Strength Batch# 034 A Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys ABV: 57.31% Average Price: $84 The Whiskey: The latest Batch from Barrell Bourbon is a blend of bourbons from Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana. The barrels in the mix are between six and 15 years old. Those barrels are masterfully blended and bottled 100% as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: This has a dry apple cider vibe that leans into orange marmalade, dried apricot, and moist almond cake dipped in luxurious eggnog on the nose.