A Definitive Ranking Of The Best Boxed Mac ‘N Cheese On Earth

It’s hard to deny the nostalgic pull of a great bowl of mac and cheese. Some may call it a juvenile indulgence or overly basic — but to those naysayers, we say, nah. Cheese. Tastes. Amazing. Even in powdered form.

Macaroni and cheese has a deep history in our culinary past. A recipe for the dish appears in some of our oldest surviving cookbooks. It’s a fast, satisfying way to deliver some nourishing starch and lush protein into the system. It’s warming and, perhaps, the epitome of comfort food.

As easy as it is to whip up some pasta and cheese in any kitchen, boxed mac ‘n cheese has become a staple of many pantries across the land. So, we had to ask ourselves, which boxed mac and cheese actually deserves a place on that pantry shelf? And, that’s a legit tough question. Different boxes have different pluses and minuses. You have to consider powdered cheese mix versus the creamy packets of processed cheese. Then there’s shells vs. macaroni vs. every other pasta shape debate.

With so many choices out there today, we decided to do you all a solid and break down our absolute favorites.

10. Whole Foods 365 Organic Macaroni & Cheese

Whole Foods brand 365 is a damn good box of mac and cheese. It’s fairly cheap by Whole Foods’ standards. But, it’s not breaking any new ground. It’s a good, standard box of mac & cheese to have on hand, but there is a plainness to it. You won’t be dancing in the streets with comfort food glee, but you will be pretty satisfied, in the end.

9. Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

We have to admit, Kraft’s original box of macaroni and cheese will always have a place in our hearts. It’s likely the box we all grew up with. And, admittedly, there’s just something about the neon orange cheese powder that mixes perfectly with that extra splash of whole milk and a little pat of butter.

If there is a failing here, it’s that the noodles are imbued with a hint of cardboard. Though, you can kitchen hack through that and boil the macaroni in a nice veg broth to amp up the flavor a bit.

8. Back To Nature Organic Macaroni & Cheese

Back to Nature’s Organic mac & cheese edges out the original Kraft version, but only barely. The noodles aren’t as small and cardboard-y and the cheese powder isn’t quite as artificial-forward. But, really, we’re splitting some fine hairs here.