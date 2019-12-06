These Canned Cocktails Will Make Holiday Entertaining Merry And Bright

It’s party season. Sure, the holidays are about giving thanks and love and all of that warm and gooey stuff. But they’re mostly about the parties. ‘Tis the season for social engagements. Whether it’s an office party, a neighborhood pot luck, or a family dinner, your schedule will be so full of parties from now until New Years that you won’t even have 3.5 hours (!) to work your way through The Irishman. Of course, if you want to be invited back to these parties, you can’t show up empty-handed. Bring whiskey. Or bourbon (a type of whiskey). Or — hear us out — bring a sixer of canned cocktails. It’s a booming industry and the fact that they’re pre-made and mixed makes life feel easy, something we all need more of this time of year. Are they as high impact as a bottle of Pappy? No. But they aren’t as high in cost either! Below you’ll find a few of our favorite canned cocktails, perfect for holiday imbibing.