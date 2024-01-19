The Best Citrus Flavored Vodkas, Blind Tasted And Ranked

Anyone who tells you that vodka doesn’t have any flavor is just wrong. Maybe they just haven’t taken the time to sip it neat and notice the nuanced flavors or perhaps they just have preconceived notions of the spirit that are difficult to shake. Sure, the spirit is distilled and filtered to be a smooth, easily mixable neutral spirit. But it does carry flavors from its base ingredient of choice. Rye gives it a lightly spicy, peppery flavor. Potato adds a creamy element. Wheat adds softness and a mellow flavor. Still, even though there are light, sometimes hard-to-pinpoint flavors, many distillers also add flavors to their vodkas. Popular flavors include berries, cucumber, and even jalapenos and habaneros. But, if you ask me, the best flavor to pair with vodka is citrus. Grapefruit, lime, lemon, tangerine, I love them all. Not only do citrus fruits pair best with most underlying vodka flavors, but they also mix well into cocktails like the vodka soda, vodka gimlet, sea breeze, or screwdriver. As with all flavored spirits, not all citrus vodkas are created equal. That’s why I decided to blindly nose, taste, and rank citrus-flavored vodkas to find the best. Keep scrolling to see how it all turned out. Did your favorite citrus-based flavored vodka make the cut? Today’s Lineup: Absolut Citron

Crop Organic Meyer Lemon

St. George California Citrus

SKYY Infusions Citrus

Grey Goose Le Citron

Ketel One Citroen

Smirnoff Citrus

Hanson Of Sonoma Meyer Lemon

Part 1: Citrus Flavored Vodka Blind Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: A nose of Mandarin orange, lemon zest, tangerines, and light spices make for a very welcoming beginning to this vodka. Lemon is center stage on the palate. Real, fresh lemon. Behind that is more mandarin orange, clementines, and other light citrus flavors. It has a nice combination of sweetness and tart citrus flavor with a crisp, lightly dry finish.

Taste 2 Tasting Notes: There’s an herbal quality to this vodka’s nose that draws you in for more. Maybe some pepper and botanical aromas. Also, there is a major, fresh lemon aroma on the nose that mingles perfectly with the other scents. There’s more of the same on the palate with fresh lemon juice, lemon zest, peppercorns, licorice, honey, and gentle spices making for a memorable, vodka, to say the least. This is a very fresh-tasting citrus-centric vodka. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: This is a massively citrus-filled vodka on the nose. Fresh lemons, tangerines, and grapefruits fill your nostrils before your first sip. On the palate, you’ll find lime zest, mandarin orange, lemon peels, honey, vanilla, and light spices. The finish is tart, dry, and gently sweet. This is as perfect as a citrus-flavored vodkas come.

Taste 4 Tasting Notes: The nose is heavy on the synthetic, generic orange aroma. It smells like orange candy, There’s also a little bit of lemons reminiscent of Lemon Heads candy. There’s an odd aroma to it as well. Luckily, the palate is a little more muted. There’s orange, lime, and lemon, and not much else. It’s fairly light on flavor and not very memorable. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: The nose has a subtle sweetness and a nice kick of aromatic, fresh lemon and other citrus scents. It smells like freshly squeezed lemon juice. Nothing generic about this vodka. Drinking it reveals a zesty, tart, lemon-filled palate that holds a ton of tangerine, honey, and light spices. It’s very fresh and well-suited for mixing.

Taste 6 Tasting Notes: A lot is going on with this vodkas nose. There’s a ton of fresh, ripe orange, tangerine, and other citrus flavors. It smells like a fresh-squeezed glass of orange juice mixed with vodka. Maybe like a well-made screwdriver. The palate is dry, warming, and loaded with tangerine and orange flavor. There’s also a hint of bergamot. It’s tart, lightly sweet, and well-suited for mixing into your favorite cocktails. This is a special vodka and one that would range fans among all citrus lovers. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Nosing this vodka brings forth scents of orange zest, fresh lemons, and lime. It’s a trus-filled start. The palate has more of the same, but some tartness, bitterness, and acidity. It’s appropriate for the flavor, but it might not be for everyone. The finish is dry, and warming, and ends with more citrus zest.