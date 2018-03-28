The Best Cooking Shows On Hulu Right Now

Food is universal. We all need to eat and — with shopping getting easier and dining out growing more cost prohibitive — most of us need to cook. Ever since Julia Child’s syndicated cooking show premiered on PBS, American attitudes towards our stoves have been steadily evolving. With the Food Network boom in the late 90s, everyone was suddenly trying to make more complex food at home. These days, even casual home cooks know how to ready an emulsion and can whip up a roux in their sleep. That makes food TV the perfect “comfort watch” — easy on the eyes and instructive at the same time.

In 2018, it’s not just about simple “how to” programming. We have documentaries about the very nature of food, looks at the science behind how we cook, explorations of food as part of our living history, and scores of game shows and competitions. You can find both cutting edge shows and historical curioisities, streaming on Hulu, which has an ever-growing library of food shows from around the world. H

ere are ten of our favorite food shows streaming on Hulu right now.

10) Good Eats

Food Network

Before he was Food Network’s go-to host, Alton Brown revolutionized the cooking show by dragging a little sketch comedy and a lot of science into the mix. By debunking food legends, and more than once cobbling together Rube Goldberg-esque rigs from hardware store components, Brown’s show remains compelling and fun, even if he can’t quite stop his tendency to overengineer everything.

9) Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern

Travel Channel

Another pioneer, well before Anthony Bourdain was acting like nobody went places and ate things, Zimmern was going to places and eating whatever they handed him. The title of the show may have been a little judgy, but Zimmern himself was a open-minded, thoughtful food advocate who encouraged Americans to eat something a little, or extremely, different.

