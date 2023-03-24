Part 1: The Flavored Whiskey Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: Nose: Cherry bomb. Nothing else. Palate: That massive sweet cherry candy dominates the palate with a hint of woody bourbon underneath. Finish: Cherry syrup to the point that this feels like the cherry syrup add-in for Coke. Initial Thoughts: This is cherry through and through and so freaking sweet that it hurts my teeth.

Taste 2 Tasting Notes: Nose: Fresh and juicy pineapple pops on the nose with a hint of lemon juice, orange rinds, and grapefruit pith. Palate: A hint of malted caramel underpins a rush of fresh pineapple juice, pineapple skins, and a pineapple woody core next to malty whisky with a hint of vanilla and winter spice. Finish: The end feels like a rummy whisky tropical cocktail with plenty of fresh orange, lime, and pineapple and a nice pinch of brown spice. Initial Thoughts: This is … delicious. The pineapple is super fresh and vibrant and the whisky is clearly there. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: Nose: Butterscotch and peanut butter mingle with milk chocolate and a hint of vanilla. Palate: The taste is all about that chocolate with fresh marshmallows and a touch of butterscotch. Finish: Chocolate and marshmallow dominate the sweet finish. Initial Thoughts: This was a bit muddled — too much cheap butterscotch — but stuck the landing with a clear sense of chocolate and marshmallow.

Taste 4 Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a mild sense of green rye whiskey with apple skins, mild sour cherry, and bitter spice barks. Palate: Those spice barks keep the taste bitter with a sense of herbal rye whiskey — dill and pine resin heavy — next to more sour cherry. Finish: The end really leans into the rye whiskey of it all with a sweet sense of sour cherry and brown sugar. Initial Thoughts: This was the most whiskey-forward pour so far. It needs ice to calm down that bitterness though. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Nose: This is clearly salted caramel on the nose with a mild sweetness and a hint of vanilla and spice. Palate: The palate is buttery and, well, full of salted caramel. Finish: The end is very sweet but that sweetness stays attached to that caramel all the way. Initial Thoughts: This is salted caramel and nothing else. I like it, but I don’t know if I’m drinking whiskey at all.

Taste 6 Tasting Notes: Nose: Clear whiskey notes mingle with woody cherry on the nose. Palate: That woody cherry gets bitter and sour on the palate with a mild green whiskey vibe. Finish: The end is cherry but filtered through tartness and bitterness. Initial Thoughts: At least it wasn’t overly sweet. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Nose: This is a cinnamon bomb that’s countered by fresh — almost wet — fir and pine needles on the nose.

Palate: The taste is like taking in a whole, fresh Christmas wreath decorated with holly berries, cinnamon sticks, and winter botanical bunches. Finish: Bold cinnamon and fresh fir trees dominate the end. Initial Thoughts: This is Christmas in a glass.

Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Nose: This is a cinnamon bomb on the nose. Palate: The palate is like Red Hots or Hot Tamales turned into a drink. Finish: Very sweet and very sharp cinnamon candies drive the finish home. Initial Thoughts: Again, this is Red Hots in a glass. It tastes exactly like those candies with nary a sense of whisky anywhere. Taste 9 Tasting Notes: Nose: Thick chili-spiced drip coffee dominates the nose with a hint of sour cherry and maybe some stewed apple. Palate: That heavy chili-infused coffee drives the palate toward a mild sense of sour cherries dipped in dark chocolate. Finish: The dark chocolate bitterness melds with the dry red chili on the finish with a slight sense of tart coffee. Initial Thoughts: This is a glass of spicy, sour, and bitter coffee.

Taste 10 Tasting Notes: Nose: Stewed apples, soft caramel, and corn-fueled moonshine pop on the nose. Palate: Fresh apple cider and uncut oats drive the palate with a hint of caramel and a touch of nuttiness. Finish: The end feels like good apple cider cut with good ol’ corn-based ‘shine. Initial Thoughts: This was pretty good and clearly flavored without too much sweetness. Taste 11 Tasting Notes: Nose: Fake peanuts and grain alcohol dominate the nose. Palate: Plasticky vanilla extract and more fake peanuts arrive on the palate. Finish: The end is kind of peanutty with an ethanol feel. Initial Thoughts: This is hot garbage.

Taste 12 Tasting Notes: Nose: This has sweet apple cider on the nose, almost Red Delicious, with a sense of the wood apple press. Palate: The taste continues the apple cider vibe — not the bubbly kind but those little stubby Martinelli’s Apple Cider bottles. Finish: The end is smooth and leads toward an apple cider oak barrel with a touch of spice. Initial Thoughts: This was pretty okay overall. It wasn’t too sweet and there was a sense of whiskey thanks to the woodiness. Part 2: The Flavored Whiskey Ranking

12. Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey– Taste 11 ABV: 35% Average Price: $26 The Whiskey: This flavored whiskey is made with “natural flavors” that present as peanut butter in the whiskey. Bottom Line: Skip.

11. TX Texas Flavor Series Blended Whiskey with Natural Coffee Flavor — Taste 9 ABV: 35% Average Price: $39 The Whiskey: This Texas-based flavored whiskey is all about Fort Worth coffee flavors. That’s accomplished by combining TX whiskey with coffee from Avoca Coffee Roasters. Bottom Line: This tasted weird. The flavors just didn’t come together. I didn’t know if I was tasting a chili-flavored whiskey with bitter coffee/chocolate notes or vice versa. And there was no whiskey flavor at all. Skip.

10. Journeyman Distillery Pit-Spitter Cherry Flavored Whiskey — Taste 6 ABV: 35% Average Price: $42 The Whiskey: The base whiskey is made from 60% organic rye and 40% organic wheat up in Michigan. The whiskey is then aged with Michigan Montmorency cherries before bottling. Bottom Line: This tastes like chewing on a piece of cherry bark. I’d skip.

9. Jim Beam Red Stag — Taste 1 ABV: 35% Average Price: $15 The Whiskey: Beam’s cherry liqueur is cut with standard Jim Beam straight bourbon to create this popular release. Bottom Line: This is a cherry bomb and would work with Coke to make a boozy Cherry Coke. That’s about it though. It’s so sweet.

8. Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Flavored Whiskey — Taste 5 ABV: 35% Average Price: $24 The Whiskey: This starts with a blend of 100% corn whiskeys with a couple of two-year-old bourbons. That juice is mixed with “natural flavors” of salted caramel to create the final product. Amazingly, they’ve made a sweet-flavored whiskey that holds to 1 gram of sugar per serving as well. Bottom Line: This tastes exactly like a good salted caramel candy. It doesn’t taste anything like whiskey though. If you’re looking for a great salted caramel syrup with booze in it, then get this.

7. Stillhouse Peanut Butter S’mores Whiskey — Taste 3 ABV: 34.5% Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: This new flavored whiskey from Stillhouse (released March 2023) is made with Stillhouse’s corn-based whiskey. The whiskey is flavored with peanut butter, bitter chocolate, and roasted marshmallow via “all-natural flavors.” Bottom Line: This was fine. I got way more chocolate and marshmallow than peanut butter, making it kind of muddled in the end.

6. Hercules Mulligan Eyr & Rye — Taste 4 ABV: 43% Average Price: $49 The Whiskey: This ready-to-drink (kind of — you’ll have to do the diluting) whiskey is a blend of three American ryes and two Irish whiskeys. That’s flavored with cherry and aromatic bitters to give it a Manhattan vibe. Bottom Line: This was fine too. It needed dilution and rock for sure. I don’t know if it’s worth the price though when there are so many great whiskeys at $50 to make Manhattans with.

5. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple — Taste 12 ABV: 35% Average Price: $18 The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s starts by making their own apple liqueur before adding in a dose of their Old No. 7 to remind you that you’re drinking the good stuff. Bottom Line: This felt pretty legit with a nice apple cider vibe and a touch of whiskey underneath. Overall, this is clearly for mixing but isn’t overly sweet by any stretch.

4. Stillhouse Apple Crisp Whiskey — Taste 10 ABV: 34.5% Average Price: $24 The Whiskey: This is Stillhouse’s famed 100% clear corn whiskey blended with their apple crisp liqueur. Bottom Line: This was edging toward deliciousness. It was so clearly apple with a freshly-pressed feel to it. There was nice depth and a clear — very moonshine-y — whiskey vibe. I can see this mixing with ginger beer and lime juice for a great refreshing spring/summer highball easily.

3. Fireball Cinnamon Whisky — Taste 8 ABV: 33% Average Price: $15 The Whisky: This is probably the most famous flavored whiskey in the world. The whiskey in the bottle starts off with Sazerac’s Canadian whisky that’s blended with a bespoke cinnamon liqueur. Bottom Line: This delivers. It’s a sharp, spicy, and sweet cinnamon that’s exactly like a Hot Tamale or Red Hot candy. I didn’t get any whisky in the mix really, but the cinnamon flavor was so good that I can forgive that. If you want the ultimate cinnamon shot/experience, this is the obvious choice.

2. American Beach Whiskey Co. Bonfire Cinnamon — Taste 7 ABV: 35% Average Price: $16 The Whiskey: This claims to have one-third the sugar as America’s “leading cinnamon whiskey” (see right above). The clear whiskey is made with a bespoke cinnamon liqueur. Bottom Line: Again, this is Christmas in a glass. There’s actual nuance to this one that goes beyond a cinnamon candy bomb. If you want a little more from your cinnamon candy whiskey, then grab this (though maybe wait until the holidays?).

1. Buchanan’s Pineapple — Taste 2 ABV: 35% Average Price: $34 The Whisky: This new release from Buchanan’s Blended Scotch Whisky is a flavored scotch that’s technically a “Spirit Drink.” Semantics aside, this is a mix of iconic Buchanan’s Blended Scotch with pineapple, citrus, and “natural flavors.” Bottom Line: This is just delicious. If you’re looking for a great, summery mixing Scotch whisky (or whiskey in general) for mixing bright fruity summery drinks, then this is the play. It also tastes pretty damn nice over some rocks.