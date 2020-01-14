Ranking Every Flavor Of Truly Hard Seltzer — The Pepsi To White Claw’s Coca-Cola

Brand wars are something we’ve had to deal with for as long as brands have been a thing. Nintendo and Sega, Nike and Adidas, Pepsi and Coke, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods — so long as competition exists in the market, the fans of each respective brand will argue in the streets (or you know, Twitter) over which brand truly deserves market and cultural dominance. In the world of hard seltzers, there is one brand that rises above the rest — White Claw — but when your favorite case of Claws is sold out at your local market it just may lead you into the arms of the brand’s biggest competitor, Truly. If you had your first Truly during the White Claw drought of Summer 2019 you may have written off the brand as a cheap clone, but since then Truly has reformulated each one of their flavors, eliminating a bitter and dull aftertaste found in the original and offering something much more crisp, refreshing, and most importantly, subtle. My personal take: I think I like them more than White Claw. I’ve ranked all manner of sodas here — from Coca-Cola clones to every flavor of La Croix — but since reviewing each flavor of White Claw I’ve been on a mission to rank every single hard seltzer on the market with the goal of creating a master tier list — a giant visual guide that you at home can reference anytime you need to know which hard seltzers deserve your time. To learn more about the goal we’re working towards, check out the intro to the White Claw review, but all you really need to know is each one of these flavors will be ranked by a letter system that runs from D (the worst) to S (the best). Let’s get into it.

Wild Berry

I don't know what it is about Truly's berry blends, but they just miss the mark for me. Wild Berry suffers from the same problems as Truly Raspberry Lime, it's a muddled mess that is less than the sum of its parts. Raspberry, blackberry, and strawberry — how could you go wrong? I couldn't tell you, but I bet Truly could. It's hard to appreciate the flavors here because they aren't distinct enough to differentiate, instead what should be a complex and multi-layered blend of flavors ends up tasting like somebody threw a bunch of random fruit into your vodka soda, and then took it out with their hands when you weren't looking. Rank: D. Alcoholic Capri-Sun, only not as good as your nostalgia wants that to be. 

Mango

Of White Claw's five flavors, Truly makes four of them and they do them all better with the exception of Mango. During the Great White Claw drought of Summer 2019, White Claw Mango was one of the hardest flavors to find, and if you turned to Truly's version as a substitute you probably wrote the brand off then and there — I don't blame you. It's not that this flavor is bad, so much as it just tastes overly artificial — which might lead you to believe that all of Truly's flavors taste fake as hell. They don't, but Truly Mango tastes about as much like actual mangoes as sour peach rings taste like actual peaches — it's this weird Frankenstein flavor that smells overwhelmingly like what it's advertised as, but tastes like something fabricated in a lab. Rank: D+ Pales in comparison to White Claw's Mango flavor but if you don't mind artificial flavors it makes a fine mixer with vodka or gin.

Lime

Lime hard seltzer — it's just one of those flavors you know you're going to encounter. It's the least flashy of the flavors, and probably the most versatile. Use it as a budget margarita mixer, knock it back as a chaser with shots, or crush a few cans on its own, its alcohol and artificial lime flavoring, how can you go wrong? Where the Raspberry Lime's flavor is muddled and overly complicated, Truly Lime is crisp, refreshing, and clean with a lime zest that isn't overly candied or too sour. Think less Bud Light Lime, more lime wedge in a vodka soda. Rank:C. Vodka soda with a twist of lime in a can, but better. 

Lemon

My favorite summer treat as a child was the Fla-Vor-ice pop, a plastic tube of ice drowned in sugary food coloring. The Fla-Vor-Ice came in three flavors, Blue (bubblegum), Red (Cherry), and White (Lemon) — the white one was my favorite. If I had one today, I wouldn't eat it — because I'm an adult and I don't eat food-coloring on ice out of plastic tubes anymore — but I just might crush it up, toss it in a margarita glass, and pour a Truly Lemon over it. Point being: Truly Lemon tastes a lot like the White Fla-Vor-Ice, only alcoholic, so its better. If you like your lemon flavor a little more on the natural side, this isn't that — you'd still be better off squeezing a lemon into some plain hard seltzer. Rank: C. It's hard to imagine Truly Lemon as anyone's favorite, but as far as lemon-flavored hard seltzers go, this one is as solid as they come.