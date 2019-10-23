Bartenders Pick The Best New Gins For Fall 2019

As the weather grows colder, we tend to take spirits like vodka, tequila, and gin and place them on the bottom shelf of our liquor cabinets, only to grow dusty until next spring. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can take a stand for the likes of gin and keep drinking it all year long. Want a gin & tonic in the middle of winter? Who’s to stop you? Certainly not us.

The complexity of gin (while perfect for warm weather cocktails) is also full of unique flavors from various botanicals — making it an herbaceous addition to cold-weather cocktails, too. That’s why this fall, instead of just whiskeys and cognacs, we’re in search of new and interesting gins to try.

“Though gins are often complex in flavor, acquiring notes from a variety of botanicals and herbs, it’s rare to find significant distinction outside of a few general flavor profiles,” says David Bliszcz, bartender at The Franklin in New Orleans. “Oftentimes, a liquor rep will share new gins and each will inspire the same thought: ‘This tastes as if I’ve tasted it before. Nothing new to see here.’ However, there is certainly an opportunity for the ‘wow, I have never tasted anything like that before!’-effect and we’re eager to find those bottles.”

That’s what we’re looking for, too: the wow factor. To help us out, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to new gins. And if that wasn’t enough, we chimed in with our personal choices.