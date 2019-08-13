We Asked Bartenders To Pick Their Favorite International Beers

There are currently over 7,000 craft breweries in the United States alone. Head abroad and that number continues skyward. In 2019, Beer is just about as globally ubiquitous as water. From Belgium to China to Kampala, it doesn’t matter which far off city you visit, you’re sure to find a brewery beloved by locals and travelers alike.

With an eye on our passports (and today’s cheap flights), we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to international beers. From Ireland to Peru, their answers didn’t disappoint. No vacay time? No sweat. Seek these bottles out at your favorite bottle shop, bar, or grocer.

Galway Hooker Pale Ale

Phil Testa, beverage manager at The Rickey in New York City

My favorite beer from outside of the United States is the Galway Hooker from Ireland. Primarily for nostalgia purposes only – this beer was delicious when I traveled to Ireland. I had it every day and still remember this tasty, earthy pale ale.

