Fried chicken is king right now in fast food. You’re probably aware of this — whether you eat fast food regularly or not — thanks to massively popular dishes like the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. People aren’t just obsessed with chicken sandwiches though, hot chicken, chicken tenders, nuggets… if it’s chicken and it’s fried, it has a rabid audience. When I think of fried chicken, a few restaurants come to mind: Dave’s Hot Chicken, Raising Canes, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes, obviously. But you know what doesn’t come to mind as readily? KFC. Crazy as it is, do we really think of KFC as chicken experts anymore? Before the aforementioned chains grew in popularity, Kentucky Fried Chicken was the fried chicken restaurant. I mean, the words “fried chicken” are right there in the name (sort of ~ Kentucky Fried Chicken has been going by an acronym since 1991). And who could forget the brand’s tagline: Finger Lickin’ Good? That sounds delicious! So what happened? As someone who regularly eats and covers fast food, it seems to me that KFC has failed to innovate in an increasingly competitive landscape. It doesn’t really have a gimmick like Raising Canes (fresh-never-frozen chicken), Dave’s Hot Chicken (seven different spice levels), or Chick-fil-A (great service, great sandwiches). The chain will sometimes launch new food — like last year’s pot pie or this year’s massively disappointing Mac & Cheese Wrap — but there’s no specific flagship meal that draws crowds. That said, I still think KFC’s Original Recipe fried chicken is the best bone-in chicken in all of fast food. Is it exciting like super spicy chicken or a decadent sandwich? No. But it’s delicious and, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. So in celebration of KFC, we’re naming the five best foods on the menu so that the next time you feel like KFC ~ which is becoming a rarer occasion for many ~ you know exactly what to get for a guaranteed delicious meal.

Original Recipe Bone-In Chicken Why We Love It: If you’re rolling up to KFC and not ordering Original Recipe… well, I don’t know why you’re at KFC in the first place. This blend of 11 herbs and spices is what makes KFC unique, sure, it’s not nearly as crunchy and crispy as Popeyes or Church’s, but where else are you going to get garlic, onion, black pepper, celery salt, paprika, ginger, basil, and oregano ricocheting against one another across your tastebuds? This chicken is juicy and tender with a distinct flavor that is easily identifiable and addicting as f*ck. You can line up all the fried chicken in fast food, wear a blindfold, and easily pick out KFC. Few chicken chains can claim the same. If you want to combat that lack of crispiness, I recommend eating this chicken at the restaurant. That’ll ensure that the chicken skin doesn’t get too soggy and sweaty from sitting in a box. The Bottom Line: KFC’s Original Recipe is what makes this restaurant special. If they could figure out how to make an Original Recipe chicken sandwich, KFC would be in the running for Best chicken sandwich in all of fast food. Immediately. (KFC, we know you read Uproxx — your team tried to get one of our writers fired once — so here’s a freebie: DARK MEAT ORIGINAL RECIPE SANDWICH. We can do it as a collab if you want.) Famous Bowl Why We Love It: The Famous Bowl is a sort of greatest-hits package of all of KFC’s best flavors. In a bowl, you’ve got mashed potatoes, gravy, big juicy chicken nuggets (OG recipe by the way), sweet corn, and a three-cheese blend. The dish captures the magic of taking your chicken and dipping it in your favorite sides. I don’t think it’s quite as satisfying as a two-piece meal and a side, but it’s cheaper and a lot easier and cleaner to eat as you don’t have to deal with any bones or various containers. The Bottom Line: Each bite is savory, rich, and satisfying.

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Why We Love It: You only get one side for most meals at KFC, so go with the Mashed Potatoes and Gravy. Not the mac & cheese (it’s too mushy), not the cole slaw (it’s solid but a tad boring), and not the sweet corn because… what kind of side is sweet corn? Seriously who is getting sweet corn? I’m not against corn but if you only get one side and that one side is corn, I have to ask: are you happy? Like generally speaking? Okay, enough about the damn corn. Mashed Potatoes and Gravy are great because the dish is rich, savory, and buttery with a slight creamy sweetness that serves as the perfect dip for your chicken. Gravy is a flavor enhancer, so once it mixes with the 11 herbs and spices of the chicken, it elevates the dish into something truly great. And this is fried chicken we’re talking about, a dish that needs no elevation because it’s so damn good. Don’t use a fork to enjoy this wonderful side, just scoop it out with the chicken itself. The Bottom Line: The first side you should order at KFC. Every time. Extra Crispy Chicken Tenders Why We Love It: I’m begrudgingly putting these chicken tenders on the list. It’s not that I don’t like them, I think they’re pretty tasty. The breading is thick and heavy providing a pleasing and satisfying audible crunch, and the chicken is tender and well seasoned with a mix of black pepper, salt, and a hint of garlic with a subtle sweet aftertaste. My issue here is that KFC has all the ingredients necessary to make Original Recipe chicken tenders and they just choose not to. At least give us the option! Until then, when I feel a craving for KFC and I don’t want to deal with bone-in chicken, this is my go-to choice. Tenders are also great for dipping into your mashed potatoes, so consider that the next time you’re at the drive-thru. The Bottom Line: Delicious, crispy, and great for dipping.