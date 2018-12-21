Pexels

We have a little over — oh my god, it’s only FOUR DAYS! — until Christmas and if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping for this year, you’re probably feeling all sorts of stress and pressure. The thought of trekking through the mall and absorbing everybody else’s panicked vibe sounds like a real bummer of a time, too. And the lines!

Forget that. Instead, just relax, browse some Uproxx Gift Guides, and do all your shopping at home. Just as the internet Gods have always intended.

We’ve collected a list of practical gifts that will still be at your house by Christmas Eve (some as early as tomorrow!). Here are all the best last-minute gifts you can grab for (relatively) cheap.

Whiskey Rocks, $15.97 on Amazon

For fans of drinking whiskey (or any alcohol) straight.

Alcohol connoisseurs have differing opinions when it comes to letting ice water down their expensive booze. Some say that it’s important for flavor, while others crave the pure, unchanged taste of the liquor. If you’re shopping for someone in the latter camp, these granite whiskey rocks will keep your alcohol cool longer than the soapstone variety, and the rounded edges are designed to minimize clinks in the glass.

This set comes with nine cubes — plenty for sharing.

