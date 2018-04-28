We Asked A Martini Pro To Pick America’s Most Important Martini Bars

#Drinks #Alcohol #Food
04.28.18 56 mins ago

MGM

Bartending is at its most elevated level in history, making this the best time ever to immerse yourself in cocktail culture. The art of mixology — once looked down on by the stuffed shirts — is now regarded as a creative, well-paying, and highly respectable career. At its highest levels, it’s a dynamic gig that never gets dull.

This rise in cocktail-based enthusiasm means that there’s also a rise in cocktail-specific bars (or at least bars that are well-known for serving specific drinks). Over the past few weeks, we’ve tasked experts with chronicling the most important and exciting bars in the country (and, in some cases, the world). We’ve looked at whiskey, gin, and rum bars with the help of some of the most influential bar experts in the world.

This week, instead of spirit-centered bars, we asked Eric “ET” Tecosky, bartender at Jones Hollywood and founder of Dirty Sue Premium Olive Juice, to pick the most important martini bars in the US. From Scottsdale to Atlantic City, he selected the best martini bars in America (whether you like it dry, sweet, or straight up dirty). Even James Bond would be proud.

Mastro’s City Hall (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Mastro’s put the ‘more is better’ martini back on the map and there is no finer place to order one than the bar at their City Hall location. It’s a sight to behold. Always busy, always fun and you never know who you may meet there. In the world of the modern steakhouse, Mastro’s lives at the top of the food chain. Do yourself a favor and order your martini with extra blue cheese olives, a seafood tower and a bone-in ribeye.

As Floyd Lewis likes to say, “Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself.”

Check out the menu here

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Alcohol#Food
TAGSAlcoholBARTENDERScocktailsDRINKSFOODlifeMARTINIS

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 4 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 4 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 5 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP