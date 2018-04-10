Shutterstock/Uproxx

Cocktail culture is so prevalent in the US right now that it seems like every city in the nation has a wealth of cool places to drink. Not only are there themed bars, speakeasies, and nightclubs, but there are also spots popping up that cater to specific spirits. Not long ago, we wrote about the most important whiskey bars in the country. Today, we’re getting hyped on the most important gin-centric haunts.

Just like with whiskey, the gin-focused bar boom is great news for you (as long as you’re a fan of the juniper-based spirit), as they enable you to try the smaller batch and hard to find gins you might never have had a chance to taste in the past. And though there are plenty of gin joints in the country, some have clearly risen above the rest.

In order to find the establishments that elevate gin to a new level, we needed an expert — so we tasked Jordan Silbert, the founder of Q Drinks (a line of small batch tonics, sodas, and mixers) with the assignment. It should be noted that Silbert’s list isn’t necessarily bars that only serve gin drinks or even bars with the largest gin lists. They are his idea of the most important gin bars based on cocktails, bartenders, geography, and other X-factors.

A shrine to gin. A selection that takes you all the way back to the beginning (Genever) of gin. Also a great place to find some fantastic cocktails.