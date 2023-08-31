We Asked Bartenders For Their Absolute Best Martini Recipes

When it comes to classic cocktails, few are as well-known and easy to make as the martini. Simply put, it’s a gin (or vodka if you prefer) and dry vermouth-based cocktail. At its bare bone, that’s really it. You might add an olive or a lemon twist (or a blue cheese stuffed olive if you’re feeling wild) as a garnish to complement the flavors. Some add a bit of olive juice.

But for the most part, it’s just a simple way to make the gin shine. Simple, elegant, and perfect.

Like many cocktails, the drink enjoyed by James Bond who preferred his “shaken, not stirred,” has mysterious origins. Some believe that it was invented by well-known bartender Jerry Thomas at the Occidental Hotel in San Francisco in the 1850s. Others believe that it was invented in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush era. Regardless of when it was invented and by whom, it’s been a constant favorite in the cocktail world ever since.

If you want to whip up some martinis today, we have a simple, classic recipe for you. A few years ago, our own Zach Johnston created this recipe for the best martini ever. You can find it below:

Ingredients: 3-oz. dry London gin

0.5-oz. dry vermouth

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Ice

Lemon Peel Preparation: Prechill glass, jug, spoon, jigger, and strainer in the freezer overnight. Prechill the vermouth and gin in a fridge overnight. Remove the tools and glass from the freezer and the spirits from the fridge when ready to mix. Use the fruit peeler to peel a thumb-sized section of lemon rind. Add the vermouth to the glass and wash it out by swirling it around and then discard the vermouth in the sink. Add the gin and bitters to the cocktail jug with a hand full of ice. Stir until the cocktail is ice cold — about 15 to 20 seconds. Strain the cocktail into the waiting glass. Express the lemon oils over the cocktail and discard peel. Serve.

While you can spend the rest of your days imbibing the classic, simple, traditional version of the martini. One of the best things about this epic cocktail is its versatility. That’s why we requested fresh riffs on the drink from some well-known bartenders. Keep scrolling to see some truly elevated martinis, then decide if you want to get funky or stick to the tried and true.

Chihuahuan Martini

By Alex Dominguez, head bartender at Bar Calico in New York City

Ingredients:

2 oz. Cardenxe de la Sierra

1 oz. Chareau Aloe vera

1 bar spoon Combier orange

Preparation:

Stir in a mixing glass for about 40 rotations and then strain into a cool Coupe Glass. Express an orange twist and add to the drink.

The Chihuahuan Martini is a riff on a martini using Sotol as its base spirit. Cardenxe de la Sierra has an intense Evergreen forest feel to it. Using Chareau aloe vera liqueur we accentuate these flavors and add more cool and refreshing notes to it. A small bar spoon of triple sec and an orange peel add orange notes to the sip for a light citrus note at the front. – Alex Dominguez, head bartender at Bar Calico in New York City