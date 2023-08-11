Harris’ Legent-ary Old Fashioned By Scott Taylor, Beverage Director at Harris’ Restaurant in San Francisco The story goes that the Wisconsin-style old fashioned debuted at the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago using brandy with muddled orange and cherry in the sugar and bitters that’s topped with a splash of soda water. For our version, we use bourbon, which is also known as an Old Fashioned No. 2. The muddling of the fruit in the base makes for a well-balanced cocktail. Ingredients: 2-3 oz. bourbon of choice (Harris’ uses Legent Bourbon)

1 orange slice

1 maraschino cherry

1 brown sugar cube

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Ice

Splash of soda water Preparation: Muddle the ingredients (fruit, sugar, bitters) in the glass, and then add ice and your whiskey of choice. Stir to incorporate all the components, top with soda water, garnish with a citrus peel and serve. Tom Cat 100 Old Fashioned By Sam Nelis, Beverage Director at Barr Hill Distillery in Montpelier, Vermont Barr Hill’s Tom Cat Gin is beloved by whiskey and gin drinkers alike. Our iteration with Tom Cat Gin brings a sweetness through the raw honey used in its distillation process that mingles beautifully with the Angostura Bitters and demerara syrup. The Tom Cat Old Fashioned is the perfect drink to end the night. Ingredients: 2 oz. Tom Cat Gin

1/2 tsp. demerara sugar syrup

2-3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Ice

Orange Twist Preparation: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, stir, and then strain into an old-fashioned glass over fresh ice. Garnish by squeezing the citrus twists over the top of the cocktail. Serve.

Nocino Old Fashioned By Alan Wither, Bar Manager at Principe in New York City This old fashioned variation is our first ode to the autumn and winter seasons drawing closer every day. The essence of nuts and cocoa nibs really gives this cocktail a sweet and slightly bitter edge. Ingredients: 2 oz. cocoa nib-infused bourbon

.25 oz. Nocino walnut liqueur

.25 oz. demerara sugar syrup

2 dash Orange Bitters

3 dash Angostura Bitters

Ice Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Fill with ice and stir for 30 seconds. Strain into a double rocks glass with a large ice cube and garnish with an orange wheel. Cocoa nib-infused bourbon: 100 g cocoa nib

1-liter bourbon Preparation: Toast cocoa nibs in preheated oven at 350f for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and combine with bourbon in an airtight sterile container overnight. Strain into a fresh bottle. Wagyu Pastrami Old Fashioned By Ryan Yoder, bartender at Papi Steak in Miami The Wagyu Pastrami Old Fashioned was brought to life by combining two things that Papi Steak does best — Wagyu Pastrami and a lavishly over-the-top experience. We took one of the most recognizable classic American cocktails and flipped it on its head by elevating it with an aged Japanese whisky and garnishing it with wagyu pastrami. We delicately build the cocktail, place it through a glass smoker, and present it tableside with white glove service. It doesn’t get much more Miami than this. Ingredients: 2 oz. Suntory Toki Whisky

1 oz. pastrami spice

1 oz. apple syrup (DaVinci Gourmet Classic Apple Syrup)

Ice Preparation: Combine ingredients into a cocktail mixer. Stir 20-30 times. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with a dehydrated apple slice and a slice of Papi Steak’s signature Wagyu Pastrami [or regular ‘ol pastrami -ed]. Lastly, place the cocktail inside a glass cocktail smoker using applewood chips. Once the vessel has filled with smoke, remove the glass topper in a circular motion allowing the smoke to dissipate and serve. Bidi Bid Bom Fashioned By Cristhian Rodriguez, Bar Director at elNico in Brooklyn, New York The Bidi Bidi Bon Fashioned was Inspired by the exotic flavors of a chocolate bonbon by SoHo chocolatier “Stick With Me Sweets“. Ingredients: 2 oz. coconut-infused Michter’s Bourbon

0.5 oz. black sesame-infused Michter’s Rye Whiskey

0.4 oz. demerara syrup

0.4 oz. Harmless Harvest coconut water

1 tsp. Szechuan oil

1 pinch of Maldon sea salt

Ice Preparation: Mix all ingredients in a mixing glass except the coconut water and place the whole glass in the freezer. Once a thin layer of oil has frozen on top, remove it from the freezer, spoon off the oil, and strain the cocktail through a fine filter paper (a drip coffee filter will work). Strain the cocktail into a waiting glass with fresh ice, add coconut water, and finish with a pinch of Maldon sea salt. Use this guide for infusing spirits.