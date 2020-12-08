The Only Mulled Wine Recipe You Need This Holiday Season

It’s officially mulled wine season — when Christmas markets in the United States and Europe serve steaming mugs of spiced glühwein by the ladleful. Of course, with COVID continuing to spike, many of those markets don’t exist this winter. Making 2020 your year to finally prep your own mulled wine at home. God knows we could all use a drink.

Thankfully, this recipe doesn’t present a particularly tough challenge. You just need the right ingredients and a little patience.

Having lived in Berlin since 2008, I’ve become something of a mulled wine snob. Roaming the German Christkindlmarkts is one of my favorite activities of the season — if not the year — and I happen to live next door to the best in the city. (It’s hard not to put on the pounds in December when you’re a five-minute walk from a daily drunken Christmas party with piles of fried, stewed, and grilled foods at every turn.) This year, the markets are canceled — which saddens me for a whole host of reasons. But missing out on glühwein isn’t one of them.

To be honest, I usually bring my own mulled wine to the Christmas markets anyway. Don’t get me wrong, I still buy food and gifts while strolling the stalls, but I know where the market’s mulled wine comes from, and you’re getting industrial juice sold in five or ten-gallon plastic jugs. It’s… fine. But homemade mulled wine is a million times better. My play is to fill up a big thermos and walk around the market sipping that.

The (somewhat) secret to the perfect mug of glühwein is hard alcohol. You want to get your order “mit schuss” or “with a shot” of either brandy, rum, whisky, or amaretto liqueur. That extra bump of dark booze adds depth and ABVs to the otherwise light (and sweet) drink.

Okay, enough pre-game. Let’s get into the recipe. Again, this really isn’t a terribly tough one. If you have a big pot, stove, and a little time, you can make glühwein perfectly with ease.

What you’ll need in the kitchen: