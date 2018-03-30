The Best Beers To Chase Down In April

03.30.18

April is a great month for beer across the board. Spring is in full swing. Backyard barbecues are getting dusted off and fired up. The days are longer. The sun’s out. That means it’s time to crack open a great beer.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and available this April. Some of them are easier to find, with larger distribution; some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble!

Happy hunting!

Dry-Hopped Brett Saison — Upslope Brewing Company

Boulder’s Upslope Brewing is quickly becoming one of the best microbrews in the country. Their Lee Hill Series is a testament to great suds and craftsmanship. They just released Vol. 15 of the series, a saison beer: Dry-Hopped Brett Saison.

The beer is a wonderful balance of sour and micro funk. There’s a nice amber brightness to the beer that goes down almost too easily. If you’re interested in getting into sour beers, this is a great place to start.

