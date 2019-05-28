The Best Party Cities In The World, According To The Masses

iStockphoto

There are millions of reasons to travel (also, “no reason at all” is reason enough). Sometimes you want to jet off for a little r-n-r poolside with a cocktail in hand and a double cheeseburger never far away. Sometimes you want to hit the road with a backpack slung over your shoulders for a life-changing adventure that will challenge your mettle as a human being. And sometimes you just crave a chance to let loose and party until the sun comes up and goes down and then comes back up again with friends old and new.

Let’s focus in on the latter motivation. Traveling to party is a perfectly legit reason to hit the road because, well… 1) partying is dope and 2) some places just do it better than others. There are tourist destinations built around you partying your ass off for a day, weekend, week, month, or even year. But what are the best party spots around the world? We had to ask the partying masses where they love to get down.

Over at Ranker, well over 25,000 party people voted on their favorite party destinations worldwide. A clear top ten emerged. Amazingly, only one spot in the U.S. made the list and maybe more amazingly it wasn’t New Orleans. Sorry, Big Easy, maybe you’ll place in the top ten next time around.

10. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Well, this is a strong AF start to the best party cities in the world. You’re saying there are nine cities that rage harder than Rio? Prove it, Ranker.

The Carioca lifestyle of Rio’s denizens is renowned for sexy good times on the beach, on the streets, and in the clubs. The city has a killer down-home drinking scene in neighborhoods like Lapa and Santa Teresa. Then there’s the beach culture. Impossibly fit and tanned bodies head to the beach daily to live life, get lit, and likely go home to have sex without a care in the world. That’s all before you even get Carinvale, when the city explodes in color, barely clad bodies, and more booze than you can ever drink.