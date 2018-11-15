A Beer Lover’s Guide To The Best Beer Bars And Breweries In Las Vegas

iStockphoto

Las Vegas is the biggest party city in the United States. Granted, a lot of that partying happens in a small area around the Strip. However, there’s a whole city around the casinos and resorts with a great bar, restaurant, and, yes, beer scene.

What makes Vegas suds stand-out is just how local the scene gets for a city that’s relatively touristy. The brewery scene feels very Vegas, while also embracing the national and even international identity of the destination. This combination makes for a unique beer scene that’s well worth spending a little time in.

We’ve compiled ten of the best beer spots to dive into Sin City hops. At first, we vowed to stay away from the huge beer bars in the casinos, but we ended up settling on a few because — “authentic” or not — they’re defnitely part of the whole Vegas experience. Check the whole list below.

Atomic Liquors

Atomic Liquors is an icon of the Vegas scene. This is the sort of place that needs to be on everyone’s bucket list, especially if you love drinking. The old-school neon, post-industrial vibe, and great outdoor area make for a dope experience overall.

The tap list has 19 great craft beers from the local scene to the best-of-the-best from the West Coast, Midwest, and back East. The 20th tap is Busch — which, respect. We all need a thin Adjunct Lager every now-and-then. There are another seven taps for the “kitchen” menu. They generally include highlights from the likes of pFriem or Prairie Artisan Ales. That’s the good stuff, friends. Get after it.