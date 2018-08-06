The Absolute Best Pizza In Each Of The Western States

iStockphoto

Picking one pizza to call the “best” in America is a fool’s errand. The medium of pizza is just too varied region-by-region, style-by-style, and taste-by-taste. Pizza contains multitudes — allowing it to straddle the line between universal and wholly unique. There are few food items that bring so much joy and create so much ire over its components. Varying thicknesses of crusts, colors of sauce, so many cheeses, and toppings galore can make or break a great pizza on an almost person-to-person basis.

We love pizza so much we spend around $40 billion on the stuff per year in America alone. With that many people eating one essential food item, there are bound to be opinions. Which, okay, people like what they like. But there’s one undeniable truth about pizza: It’s often great and almost always good. Yes, even with pineapple.

Since pizza isn’t singular enough for one winner (though we once tried), we decided to list off our favorite places to grab a slice, or pie, in each of these 50 United States. These are the joints slinging pies that cannot be missed if you’re in town, driving through, or on a layover. This is the pizza worth traveling for.

WASHINGTON: Waterfront Pizza, Port Townsend

So delicious. #pizza A post shared by @ where.is.my.chapstick on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:41pm PST

There’s a lot of great pizza up in Washington State. You’ll find an awesome fast-casual concept, MOD Pizza, that’s going to go national soon. Then there’s the tavern pies you get in dive bars and old roadside pizza joints around the state. Pacific Northwest tavern pies are a bit like the ol’ kitchen sink burger — that is, you can get almost anything on them.

Waterfront Pizza in the sleepy Victorian seaside burg of Port Townsend is the epitome of a great PNW tavern pie. The old wooden shop is right on the main street (it’s called Water Street). On street level, you’ll find the pizza kitchen with an old-school wooden bar dotted with bar stools. A few feet away sit two old electric ovens that have been turning out pies for decades. There are great local beers and wines, with specialty local sodas for your sugar fix. There’s a small dining room up some creaky late 19th century steps, with another very small bar. It’s quaint and pure seaside Washington (the beach is about a one minute walk away). You can also grab a slice from an old-school rotating pizza merchandizer, which sits right on the bar downstairs.

Then there are the pizzas. The sourdough crusts are hand rolled and tossed in front of you at the downstairs pizza bar. The toppings are a mix of local ingredients and stone-cold classics. The sourdough crust offers the perfect, hefty base for pilling the toppings high. Our recommendation is to grab “Everyone’s Favorite.” That’s fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, and a nice and spicy pepperoni pie. It’s everyone’s favorite for a reason and the perfect place to start your Waterfront Pizza love affair.