One More Road For The Beer Podcast: Where To Drink Beer In Rome

Life Writer
01.18.19

Unsplash/Uproxx

It’s easy to jump straight to wine, prosecco, negronis, and coffee when you think about drinking in Italy. Beer is often an afterthought. That’s a big mistake. The beer scene in Italy is one of the best, youngest, and broadest in all of Europe. That’s why episode three of ‘One More Road For The Beer‘ finds Joe Stange and Zach Johnston (me!) parsing all the best spots to grab a local beer, a huge plate of prosciutto and cheese, and maybe a slice or two of Roman pizza.

We learn along the way that Italy having a great beer scene makes a lot of sense. Italy is known for an amazing food and drink culture from farm to table … and glass. It’s natural that that love of good, well, everything would translate to the beer world too. Then there’s the atmosphere of the place. Drinking in Rome is like no other place. Little hole-in-the-wall joints on cobbled backstreets hold some of the best selections of beer in all of Europe.

Where are these little gems? Well, you’re just going to have to give the latest episode a listen.

Listen here on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, Castbox, PodBean, or Stitcher!

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and let us know what you think!

Episode Three Beer Bar Guide (click on the address for the map):

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Beer Lover's Guide#Travel Guides#Beer#Travel#Food
TAGSBEERFOODONE MORE ROAD FOR THE BEERPODCASTSthe beer lover's guideTRAVELtravel guides

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP