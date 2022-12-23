Dark rum and the holidays just go together. Grog, hot toddies, all the nogs, and so many rum-soaked cakes. The spicy dark spirit is a crucial ingredient in cooking all things nice this time of year. It’s also crucial for some great dark rum cocktails with a holiday twist.

The three rum cocktails I’m making below all have a holiday vibe, making them perfect for mixing at home over the next two weekends. Moreover, these are all pretty easy to master, even for a novice. All the ingredients are easily findable at a liquor and grocery store. And the most you’ll have to prep is to boil some water in a tea kettle for one of them.

Okay, let’s dive in and make some delicious dark rum cocktails for holiday sipping!

