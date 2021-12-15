There’s no disputing the appeal and lasting importance of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. Even if you’re not an avid beer drinker, you’ve probably heard about this iconic, beloved beer. It’s the beer that started the American pale ale craze and is so hoppy and refreshing that many people like to sneak it into IPA lists as well. In 2021, you can find Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing, Torpedo, and various other Sierra Nevada beers in pretty much every grocery store or beer market in the country. But this kind of success doesn’t happen overnight. Way back in 1979, Paul Camusi and Ken Grossman founded Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, California (where it’s still brewed to this day, along with a second brewery in North Carolina). The famed pale ale was launched in 1981 and took influence from the English pale ale style while adding a walloping hit of Cascade hops. Forty years later, it’s one of the most popular beers in the country. While I could drink nothing but Sierra Nevada Pale Ale and be reasonably happy. It would make me sad to know that I was missing out on so many other beers that have been influenced by this titan. So today, I decided to do yet another blind taste test. To broaden my palate, I blindly tasted beers (some pale ales and some IPAs) likely to appeal to fans of the pioneering beer. They’re all fairly well known. Some have Cascade hops and some don’t. All are total bangers so this won’t be an easy ranking. Our lineup today includes: Oskar Blues Pale Ale

Bear Republic Racer 5 IPA

Troegs Perpetual IPA

Deschutes Mirror Pond Pale Ale

Blue/Point Hoptical Illusion IPA

Anchor Liberty IPA

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale

Creature Comforts Automatic Pale Ale Ready to dive in? Let’s broaden our drinking horizons! Part 1: The Taste

Taste #1: Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found scents of pine trees, lemon zest, orange peel, and… that’s about it. On the palate, I was surprised to find a strange caramel malt backbone with a ton of expected citrus as well as resinous pine. The finish was dry, crisp, and ended with a bit of citrus and bitter, floral hops. Overall, a decent beer, but a little more bitter than I’d like. Taste #2: Tasting Notes: This beer is very citrus-centric upfront. It’s fairly one-dimensional with notes of lemon zest and orange peel with a little resinous, floral hops presence added in at the end of the nose. Sipping it reveals more of the same with notes of fur tips, dank hops, tangerines, and grapefruit. The finish is slightly bitter, but not overly exciting. Taste #3: Tasting Notes: A lot is going on with this beer’s nose. There are hints of freshly baked bread, caramel, wildflowers, pine, and orange zest. On the palate, I found flavors of dank, resinous fur tips, lemon curd, and biscuity malts. A floral finish ties everything together. Taste #4: Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found aromas of Pine-Sol, cracked black pepper, caramel candy, fresh hay, and floral, herbal, dank hops. Sipping this brew brought forth flavors of ripe tropical fruits, bready malts, orange zest, and grapefruit. A dry, crisp finish closed things out. This is the kind of beer that takes multiple tasting to find all of the flavors.