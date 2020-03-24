The Best Low-Alcohol Beers For Your Coronavirus Lockdown

As we enter into the odd, edgy, frustrating middle-part of this coronavirus lockdown, we all need a little something to take the edge off. The thing is, you don’t want to get hammered right now. Getting drunk in a lockdown or quarantine is not ideal for various reasons but, most of all, it’s not great for your mental and physical health. Alcohol is a depressant, after all. It’s time to drink something that takes the edge to a “two hours of Mario Cart and posting a thirst trap”-level but not to a “breaking the quarantine and endangering humanity”-level. Meaning: It’s time to start stocking up on low alcohol beer. Low alcohol beer (and hard seltzer) has two big pluses. One, the alcohol is lower, obviously. In this case, we’re talking beers under five percent ABV. Usually, these types of beers are called “session” beers, meaning you can drink them over a whole day-long drinking session without getting blackout, fall-down drunk. Two, lower alcohol means lower calories. If you’re looking to cut down on your beer calories, simply drink beers in the two to four percent ABV range. This is a big win, given that a lot of us are banned from hitting the gym or even going out to run. The ten beers below are nationwide, regional, and international examples of low alcohol beers. You should be able to find most of these beers around the country fairly easily ( and via your favorite delivery channels). Some will be a little more niche, but still sourceable. All of them will be worth the hunt if you’re looking for the perfect beer to drink while you Netflix and quarantine. Related: Embrace Spring By Chasing Down These March Beer Releases