Whether you’re attending a Super Bowl party this weekend, hosting your own, or just keeping things cozy with a small gathering at home, you’re going to need a lot of food. Nachos, dips, your own personal wing dump, etc. Not planning on watching the game this Sunday? That’s fine, too. You still need to eat and you could probably live off one of the massive party orders mentioned below for the next week, so long as you love leftover wings and pizza — those two food items cover about 80% of this list.

Regardless of your motives, here are all the best food deals being offered up this Super Bowl Sunday. You’re welcome for helping you become the star of any party you go to this weekend. Everyone loves the person who walks in bearing food!

Applebees — Super Bowl parties NEED wings, that’s undeniable (unless you don’t eat meat). So you might as well get your hands on as many wings as you can. On February 2nd, customers who place an online or app delivery order that totals at least $40, can score 40 free wings using the code “FREEWINGS.” As far as deals go, it’s too good — which is why they’ve capped the promotion at 40,000 orders — order early if you want in on this one.

Auntie Anne’s — Doing some quick mall shopping before the big game? Swing by Auntie Anne’s and pick up the Game Day Pretzel Pack. You’ll score two pretzel buckets of your choosing, 10 dips, and a collectible box to put it all in!

Blaze Pizza — Blaze has put together everything you need for a small party this Super Bowl Sunday. The Fire Party pack includes three large two-topping pizzas and 10 knots for $43.95. Be sure to hit up Blaze Pizza’s Twitter where they’ll be giving away Fire Party packs and other game-day special’s all Sunday long.

What's a #BigGame party without pizza?! 🏈🔥🍕 We wanna #UpgradeTheWayYouPizza with a Blazin' Party bundle on Game Day! All you have to do is RT this with the hashtag #BlazeUpgradeSweeps and a few lucky winners will score a Big Game Special on us! https://t.co/U43mLVv3fq pic.twitter.com/6yDce8ae2P — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) January 28, 2020

Buffalo Wild Wings — Buffalo Wild Wings has this obnoxious deal where they offer you a free order of wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. An order of wings that isn’t redeemable until February 17th between 4-8 pm. Ludicrous. But if you’re already there…

Cici’s — Use this coupon to receive three large one-topping pizzas for $5 each when you order carryout.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit — Receive free delivery when placing an order through Dickey’s website.

El Pollo Loco — Between now and Super Bowl Sunday, El Pollo Loco is offering the WingFest $LIV bundle, which includes 25 whole-cut wings, as well as party-size guacamole, queso blanco, and salsa.

Farm Burger — Farm Burger is offering a special eight-slider combo with fries for $39.99 all day long.

Hooters — Watch the game at Hooters and if it goes into overtime you’ll receive a free order of six wings any style. Hooters also trolled Buffalo Wild Wings hard for their wack deal on Twitter, you love to see it.

Hey @BWWings we see your offer for free wings. 2 weeks later? 4 hours only? Umm.. ok? How many wings are in a “snack” anyway? Seems complicated. Watch the game with us instead and if it goes into OT, you get 6 free wings ON the SPOT. Can we get a “roar?”https://t.co/OrcMAB0EhJ pic.twitter.com/c1uWHVUFmG — Hooters (@Hooters) January 23, 2020

McDonald’s — Enter the code TOUCHDOWN at checkout and get your McDonald’s delivered through DoorDash for just $5.

Panda Express — Panda Express is offering $10 off their Family Feast pack when you order online and use the code SCOREBIG. The Family Feast pack includes three entrees and two large sides.