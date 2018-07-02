Uproxx

Ice cream and cold beer are good, but what summer heat really demands is cold, clear H2O. Heaven is a glass of ice water. Patios are made bearable by misters. If things get sweaty enough, pride and maturity are non-issues when you see a Slip n Slide. And, though the obvious option for a summer cooldown is a dip in an ool (“we call it that because we don’t want any P in it”), we think the pinnacle of aquatic good times is a classic swimming hole.

Of course, what constitutes a swimming hole is as up for debate as what constitutes a sandwich. Can a river be one? A bend in a river? What about a lake? Can they be manmade? Saltwater? A quarry works but the swimming pool at your apartment complex is obviously out. It’s was a puzzle and we had to make judgment calls. (There. Were. Arguments.)

After finally hashing out our definitions (which will become clear as you read), we decided to spend the week listing the very best swimming hole in each state of this great nation. Today, we kick off out west.

Washington: Dougan Creek Falls (Skamania County)

When it gets hot in the Portland (OR) area, residents fan across Oregon and Washington looking for places to cool off. Many of them end up between Gifford Pinchot National Forest and Mt. Hood National Forest at Dougan Creek Falls. Unlike many of the falls associated with swimming holes, these are rather small — just 12-feet. But, their gradual sliding cascade makes them a lot of fun. And, the deep pool at the base of the falls is all that you need for some world class horseplay. Plus, the area gets a ton of sun, so you shouldn’t end up shivering in some random Pacific Northwest shade while you lie on the sandy beach.

This is a great swimming hole and the proximity to PDX means that it can get crowded in the peak of summer. Plan accordingly.