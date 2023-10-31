The Brandy Alexander Is The Dessert Cocktail We All Need Right Now

The Brandy Alexander is the perfect creamy dessert cocktail. And let’s face it, with Halloween leading into the holidays, we’re all going to be hitting the desserts a little harder than usual. As fall goes from brisk to frosty, who wouldn’t like a creamy and lighter version of eggnog that’s super easy to shake up anytime?

For the curious-minded, the Brandy Alexander has a storied history. The original Alexander was made with gin, creme de cacao, cream, and an egg white. Over 100 years ago, bartenders started making the drink with cognac — the Alexander #2 or Brandy Alexander was born. Both were part of the cocktail boom in the late 1800s/early 1900s in New Orleans. I know, cream cocktails seem antithetical to New Orleans’ intense mugginess and heat (especially pre-air conditioning) but NOLA is famous for several very creamy cocktails from that bygone era.

Fast forward to the 1970s and L.A.’s music scene and the Brandy Alexander resurfaced with a vengeance. It was so popular that both John Lennon and his best bud Harry Nilsson were kicked out of the Troubador one night for being too blasted on Brandy Alexanders. Then the 80s hit with TGIF cocktail culture — creamy cocktails like this, the grasshopper, and various silky milk punches all faded into obscurity (outside of places like New Orleans, where they held on… barely).

As with all things in the cocktail world, creamy drinks have had a resurgence and the Brandy Alexander is back in full force — especially this time of year, as it’s an easier riff on an eggnog-like creamy cocktail that’s rich and indulgent. Let’s get shaking!

