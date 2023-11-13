We Found The Best American Gin For A Martini — Here’s Our Recipe

When it comes to making (or shaking) a good martini, there are endless factors that affect quality — gin vs. vodka, measurement amounts of dry vermouth, type of olives, addition of olive brine, the quality of ice and so much more can make or break a martini. But today, I want to dial it all back to the simplest terms — dry gin, dry vermouth, good ice, and a touch of lemon oils.

Even more specifically, I want to talk about the real foundational piece of the cocktail: the gin. And I think I’ve found the best of them all. Or the “best American gin for a martini” at the very least.

Farmer’s Botanical Organic Gin is the gin I keep going back to again and again when I want a delicious, clean, and deeply flavored martini. I know “clean” sounds a little dubious when talking about martinis. It’s kind of like saying “smooth” where all the character is sanded away. This gin is not that though. Think of “clean” more as a clear sense of the spirit and all its botanicals without overly sweet additives or muddled flavor notes.

Farmer’s Botanical Organic Gin (which has been around for a couple of years now in its current form) is so clean (as in “direct”) yet deeply flavored that you can sip it neat and find layer after layer of pure enjoyment. The juniper is there but far more back-dialed (compared to a London dry gin), with a nice medley of elderflower, hemp seed, lemongrass, coriander, rose, angelica root (for texture), and several other mild yet delicious botanicals.

It all adds up to a great gin martini base. Possibly “the best” — at least among American gins. If that sounds good, keep reading to see how you can make our new favorite gin martini this weekend at home!

