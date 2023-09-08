Old Fashioned Ingredients: 3 oz. bourbon whiskey

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

0.25 oz. simple syrup

Barspoon fizzy water

Orange peel

Cherry

Ice

Large ice cube Here’s an axiom to live by in cocktail making: Always use great spirit as your base. In this case, I’m using Eagle Rare 10-year Bourbon. Yes, it’s a little harder to get but, wow, does it make an amazing old fashioned. The rest is easily available at any liquor store or grocery store. If you don’t have access to Eagle Rare, then use Micther’s Small Batch Bourbon. It’s a delicious cocktail whiskey that’s very widely available nationwide. What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Mixing jar/glass

Cocktail strainer

Jigger

Pairing knife

Barspoon Method: Prechill your glass.

Add the simple syrup, bitters, and bourbon to a mixing glass, and then add two large handfuls of ice.

Stir the drink until it’s ice-cold to touch — about 20 seconds.

Strain the drink into the prechilled glass over a large ice cube.

Express the orange oils over the glass and drop in the peel with a dark cocktail cherry. Serve. Bottom Line: This is so creamy and delicious. There’s this layer of oaky earthiness (that Buffalo Trace vibe) that shines through the sweetness of the sugar that takes this drink to a whole new level. Overall, this is one of the best old fashioneds you can drink.

Boulevardier Ingredients: 1 oz. bourbon

1 oz. sweer vermouth

1 oz. Campari

Ice

Large ice cube

Orange peel

Lemon peel I’m using Eagle Rare 10-year Bourbon again. It’s just a great addition to any cocktail. I’m also using a slightly lighter and more floral vermouth in Noilly Prat. Of course, the Campari is irreplaceable. What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Mixing glass

Cocktail strainer

Barspoon

Fruit Peeler

Jigger Method: Prechill the glass in the freezer.

Add the bourbon, vermouth, and Campari into a mixing glass, add a handful of ice, and then stir until the glass is ice-cold to touch (about 20-30 seconds).

Fetch the rocks glass from the freezer and strain the cocktail into the glass over a large cube of ice.

Express the oils from the lemon and orange peel over the glass and discard the peels. Serve. Bottom Line: This is deep and fresh at the same time. The bourbon adds a nice sweet nutty earthiness to the bitterness of the Campari and floral sweetness of the vermouth. The addition of lemon and orange oils really makes the whole thing pop with brightness.

Whiskey Sour Ingredients: 1.5 oz. bourbon

0.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz. simple syrup

1 dash of Angostura Bitters

1 egg white

Cherry

Ice A whiskey sour really is all about that frothy sugar, lemon, and egg white vibe. Still, you’ll want a good whiskey base and Heaven Hill Bottled-In-Bond is a classic Kentucky bourbon with the exact right spicy sweetness to accent this cocktail perfectly. Quick note — use a farm-fresh egg. The fresher the egg, the better the froth and taste will be. What You’ll Need: Coupe, Nick and Nora, or small rocks glass

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail strainer

Jigger

Fruit peeler

Hand juicer

Cocktail stick Method: Prechill the glass in the freezer.

Add the bourbon, lemon juice, syrup, bitter, and egg white, to a cocktail shaker. Affix the lid and shake vigorously for about 15 seconds (hold the lid tight as a vacuum seal will not form thanks to there being no ice in the shaker).

Open the shaker, add a big handful of ice and reshake the cocktail for about 15 to 20 seconds or until the shaker is ice-cold to touch.

Strain the cocktail into the prechilled glass, making sure to shake out all the foam.

Add a cherry for garnish and serve. Bottom Line: This is the most refreshing cocktail on the list. It takes a little extra effort with that dry shake, but it’s 100% worth it. You’ll greeted with a soft and almost effervescent sipper that moves from lemon meringue toward boozy bourbon smash vibes towards a bright eye-opener on a hot day. Delicious.

Horse’s Neck Ingredients: 2 oz. bourbon

4 oz. ginger ale

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Orange peel

Ice Okay, this a highball but it still fits with our bourbon cocktail theme. I’m sticking with Heaven Hill here but adding in a sharper/spicier ginger ale with Fever Tree. It adds a deeper dimension than your average over-sugary ginger ale. What You’ll Need: Highball glass

Straw

Fruit Peeler

Jigger Method: Fill the highball glass with ice.

Add the bourbon and Angostura Bitters to the glass and then top with ginger ale.

Express the orange oils from the peel over the glass and then drop the peel into the glass. Serve with a straw. Bottom Line: This is dangerously easy to drink. It’s amazingly refreshing while having a spicy orange-forward brightness that makes it beautifully quaffable. This is so easy to make that it might well become your new house pour.

Paper Plane Ingredients: 0.75 oz. bourbon

0.75 oz. Aperol

0.75 oz. Amaro

0.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

Lemon peel

Ice While the original recipe for this cocktail calls for Amaro Nonino (which is a lighter amaro), you can use any amaro really. And I like dark amaros in this cocktail so I’m using Ramazzotti. It adds a more spicy/botanical vibe and just gives it that extra layer of depth. Like the Campari in the boulevardier, the Aperol is irreplaceable here too. What You’ll Need: Coupe, Nick and Nora, or cocktail glass

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail strainer

Hand juicer

Pairing Knife

Jigger Method: Prechill the glass in the freezer.

Add the bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice. Affix the lid and shake for 15-20 seconds until the shaker is ice-cold to touch. Don’t shake endlessly. This is a delicate drink

Fetch the glass from the freezer and strain the cocktail into it. Express the lemon oils over the glass and discard the peel. Serve. Bottom Line: This is the perfect end-of-summer cocktail. It’s light but so freaking deep with dark botanicals and spices accented by light and almost fun bourbon and lemon vibes. This is a crusher.

Manhattan Ingredients: 3 oz. bourbon whiskey

0.75 oz. sweet vermouth

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Orange peel

Cherry

Ice The star of the show in a Manhattan is the base whiskey, so I always make it a killer one. In this case, I’m using Michter’s 10-year Single Barrel Bourbon. Yes, it’s expensive and rare. But it makes an extraordinary cocktail. Again, if you can’t access the Michter’s 10-year, replace it with the Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon. It’ll get the job done. And since it’s still warm out, I’m using a lighter French vermouth. If we were deep in winter, I’d replace that with a darker and more syrupy Italian vermouth, but we’re not there yet. What You’ll Need: Coupe or cocktail glass

Mixing jar/glass

Cocktail strainer

Jigger

Pairing knife

Barspoon Method: Prechill the glass in the freezer.

Add the bourbon, sweet vermouth, and bitters in a mixing glass, and then add two handfuls of ice.

Stir the drink until it’s ice-cold — about 20 to 30 seconds.

Strain the cocktail into a prechilled glass, express the orange oils and discard the peel, and then add the cherry. Serve.