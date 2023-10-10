In our efforts to find the best fall craft cocktails, we’ve dug deep into dens of iniquity and hallowed archives. Pumpkin spice flips, apple brandy sours, sips dark and spicy, and so many more cocktails that simply ooze fall vibes. But I think I’ve finally cracked the code and found the absolute quintessential October cocktail. Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised, being that I’ve been looking for these drinks down various historical rabbit holes, but this wondrous drink is called…

The Applejack Rabbit.

Have you heard of it before? Seen someone order it? Had a bartender regale you with its history? If not, allow me.

The Applejack Rabbit dates back to the dark days of Prohibition and highlights apple brandy (a recurring theme for me this fall). Moreover, it just plain slaps. It’s one of those cocktails that you take a sip of and your eyes widen for a moment and then widen again on the finish. Yes, it’s that good.

Intrigued? Let’s dive in and get shaking one up!

