Summer is here. Yes, it officially starts next week if you’re following our trip around the sun exactly, but we all know it’s here now and it’s time to drink some summer cocktails. That means that it’s time to name our official UPROXX Summer Cocktail of 2023! In the past, we’ve highlighted some absolute gems: the Paloma, the Beer Spritz, the Long Island Iced Tea, the Singapore Sling…

And now — for 2023 — we’re going with the Porn Star Martini. An ode to sexiness and style and the interplay between minimalism and maximalism.

The Porn Star Martini has a very lively history that dates all the way back to the early 2000s. Back in 2002, cocktail legend Douglas Ankrah created the drink in London. Ankrah was looking for an iconic drink that he could trademark and actually call his own. He reached into his Ghanan upbringing and created a tropical fruit-forward and vanilla-heavy sour that he called a “martini” likely because that was all the rage at the time. Remember the Appletini?

Anyway, the cocktail became iconic and has stood the test of time by remaining a cornerstone of bar menus for over two decades now. The “porn star” part is a little murkier as Ankrah claimed that it just sounded “sexy” more than anything else. Which, sure, he’s not wrong.

Today, the fruity vanilla vodka drink still slaps and is amazingly refreshing, especially as a summer sipper. The best part? It is served with a prosecco sidecar that serves as a palate cleanser before you sip the cocktail. The mix of refreshing passion fruit and vanilla with a side of bubbly just works and leaves you wanting more. What else do you need from a summery drink?

Let’s dive in and shake one up while popping a bottle of Italian bubbly!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months