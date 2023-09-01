Labor Day Weekend has arrived and that means that it’s time to party. But what drink should you spend the weekend partying with? The Bourbon Smash is the right answer.

The bourbon smash is an old-school cocktail that goes back centuries. It’s a simple elixir of lemon, mint, and sugar with bourbon that’s pretty fundamental to cocktail making. Basically, the smash is a collision of the sour and julep cocktail worlds in a glass. It’s refreshing, delicious, and very quaffable — making it perfect for a weekend full of backyard barbecues and poolside brouhahas.

Since it is time for a long weekend, let’s cut the preamble short and dive right in!

