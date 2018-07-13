The Essential Theme Parks In Each Of The Northeastern States

Uproxx

Today, we wind up our series covering the essential theme parks in every state in the nation. One of the things that makes the northeast so amazing for theme parks is the opportunity for an impromptu history lesson. Our country has a rich past, but we often don’t get to experience it through the lens of carousels — and we could not be more here for that opportunity.

There are some newer parks on this list, but overall we are enamored with those turn-of-the-century darlings that can be traced back to innovative individuals and daring families or entrepreneurs. These people dedicated their lives to creating fun and community for generations of people to come. That’s powerful. And all you have to do to honor them is fill your belly with fried food and enjoy a carousel ride.

If you have opinions about our picks, hop into the comments. We want your best theme park recommendations!

Maine: Palace Playland (Old Orchard Beach)

We love a theme park with a pedigree, and Palace Playland has operated in the exact same location since 1902. That’s a lot of happy memories…and probably ghosts. Definitely ghosts. Also, a guidebook writer once called the park something that would appeal to “aficionados of the garish.” That’s a “must visit” destination if we’ve ever heard one.

In the early hears, Palace Playland was a roller rink and a carousel. Visitors could also enjoy simple snacks, like lemonade and saltwater taffy. Now, there are more than two dozen rides and attractions, as well as a 24,000-square-foot arcade that is one of the largest in the Northeast. Think skeeball and fortune telling machines, as well as more traditional arcade options. There are midway games, good food, lots of gift shopping options, and the beach is steps away. And, every Thursday during the peak season, there are fireworks.