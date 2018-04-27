The Definitive List Of The Best Food Trucks In America

#Friday Conversation #Food
Life & Culture Writer
04.27.18

Unsplash

Because of their quirky names, mobile nature, and perceived trendiness, food trucks often fail to get the culinary recognition that they deserve. We think that’s a shame. On the real, we’re prepared to go toe-to-toe with anyone who wants to get snide about these culinary equalizers. Not only do they make some legit awesome food, they provide people with a gift for cooking a less-expensive way to test ideas and be their own bosses. So, last spring we were fully down to celebrate the best our country has to offer by picking the best food trucks in America, specifically the best one in every state.

In our enthusiasm, we may have overlooked how challenging it would be. The brain hears “Eat at all the food carts!” but fails to acknowledge that you then have to pick the best from among literally endless (hilariously named) options. Damn. Like how do you enjoy a delicious arepa or grilled cheese and then turn your back on them? It’s heartbreaking. We still think about the Dire Lion in Omaha and wish we could have named two winners in the state.

Check out our picks for your state and neighboring ones. Tell us if we got it right. Chances are, if you name another hot spot, someone on our staff will send an “I told you so” Slack message, and why would you deny anyone the chance for a little co-worker smugging? Plus, we love finding new places to chow down, so drop in the names and locations of all your fave food trucks. Let’s work together to keep small, independent businesses with killer food flourishing.

TOPICS#Friday Conversation#Food
TAGSFOODfood rankingsFOOD TRUCKSFRIDAY CONVERSATIONrankings

Chapters

Intro
Chapter 1 - Alabama: Shindigs (Birmingham)
Chapter 2 - Alaska: Pikiniki Food Truck (Anchorage)
Chapter 3 - Arizona: Emerson Fry Bread (Phoenix)
Chapter 4 - Arkansas: Katmandu Momo (Little Rock)
Chapter 5 - California: White Rabbit Truck (Los Angeles)
Chapter 6 - Colorado: Quiero Arepas (Denver)
Chapter 7 - Connecticut: Caseus Cheese Truck (New Haven)
Chapter 8 - Delaware: I Don’t Give a Fork (varies)
Chapter 9 - Florida: Ms. Cheezious (Miami)
Chapter 10 - Georgia: The Blaxican (Alpharetta)
Chapter 11 - Hawaii: Giovanni’s (O’ahu)
Chapter 12 - Idaho: Rawdeadfish (Coeur d’Alene)
Chapter 13 - Illinois: 5411 Empanadas (Chicago)
Chapter 14 - Indiana: Beast (Indianapolis)
Chapter 15 - Iowa: Gastro Grub (Des Moines)
Chapter 16 - Kansas: The Flying Stove (Witchita)
Chapter 17 - Kentucky: Gastro Gnomes (Lexington)
Chapter 18 - Louisiana: Food Drunk (New Orleans)
Chapter 19 - Maine: Bite Into Maine (Cape Elizabeth)
Chapter 20 - Maryland: Gypsy Queen Cafe (Baltimore)
Chapter 21 - Massachusetts: Bon Me (Boston)
Chapter 22 - Michigan: Hero or Villain (Detroit)
Chapter 23 - Minnesota: Tot Boss (Saint Paul)
Chapter 24 - Mississippi: Lurny D’s Grille (Jackson)
Chapter 25 - Missouri: Guerrilla Street Food (St. Louis) UPDATED!
Chapter 26 - Montana: Big Dipper Ice Cream’s Coneboy (Missoula)
Chapter 27 - Nebraska: Big Green Q (Omaha)
Chapter 28 - Nevada: Fukuburger (Las Vegas)
Chapter 29 - New Hampshire: B’s Tacos (Londonderry)
Chapter 30 - New Jersey: Oink and Moo BBQ (Varies)
Chapter 31 - New Mexico: Bang Bite Filling Station (Santa Fe)
Chapter 32 - New York: El Olomega (New York City)
Chapter 33 - North Carolina: KoKyu (Durham)
Chapter 34 - North Dakota: Taco Bros. Food Truck (Fargo)
Chapter 35 - Ohio: Challah (Columbus)
Chapter 36 - Oklahoma: The Saucee Sicilian (Oklahoma City)
Chapter 37 - Oregon: Nong’s Khao Man Gai (Portland)
Chapter 38 - Pennsylvania: Foolish Waffles (Philadelphia)
Chapter 39 - Rhode Island: Gastros (Providence)
Chapter 40 - South Carolina: Roti Rolls (Charleston)
Chapter 41 - South Dakota: Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen (Sioux Falls)
Chapter 42 - Tennessee: Smoke Et. Al. (Nashville)
Chapter 43 - Texas: Micklethwait Craft Meats (Austin)
Chapter 44 - Utah: Black’s Sliders (Salt Lake City)
Chapter 45 - Vermont: Beansie’s Bus (Burlington)
Chapter 46 - Virginia: Boka Tako Truck (Richmond)
Chapter 47 - Washington: Where Ya At Matt? (Seattle)
Chapter 48 - West Virginia: Heirloom Mobile Kitchen (Huntington)
Chapter 49 - Wisconsin: Stuffed (Milwaukee)
Chapter 50 - Wyoming: On the Hook (Laramie)
Join Discussion

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 3 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 4 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP