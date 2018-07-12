The Essential Theme Parks In Each Of The Southeastern States

#Summer Inspiration #Travel
Life & Culture Writer
07.12.18

Uproxx

Today, in our next to last entry of the most essential theme park in every state in the nation, we traverse the American Southeast. It has been a considerable endeavor, as we’re seduced by every defunct theme park we come across (which isn’t the assignment, strictly speaking). This is why you’ll see a lot of entries that do double duty as a recommendation for an existing theme park and a celebration of one from the past. But we genuinely believe that an important part of the appeal of theme parks, in general, is their tie to nostalgia and history.

To pick our favorites, we had to figure out what is truly essential when it comes to theme parks. We don’t think having the best or newest coaster is essential, nor do we think being essential is the same as “the best.” Instead, our focus is on properties that are unlike any other in the state and therefore demand a spot on your travel list. We want to shout out those places that are fun and surprising and special. We believe every entry you are about to read fits the bill.

So take a peek at our picks for the Southeast, and then hop in the comments and tell us about the theme parks you find essential. There’s no wrong answer, and we love learning about the theme parks that have thrilled you, delighted you, and made you vomit because of the-super-fast-roller-coaster-and-cotton-candy-and-three-corndogs.

Virginia: Dinosaur Kingdom II (Natural Bridge)

You’re probably catching on to the fact that we consider things essential when they are singular oddities, and there is literally not a stranger theme park on this list than our pick for the lovely state of Virginia. If you are not familiar with Dinosaur Kingdom II, strap in and hold on.

The year is 1863, and a Southern family of paleontologists has discovered a valley filled with living dinos. The Garrison family are overjoyed and begin quietly and peacefully observing the dinosaurs…until the Union Army discovers what is happening under their very noses. Their response? Take control of the creatures as powerful weapons and use them against the South. But it is a terrible flipping plan and the Yankees are boned.

Yeah. It’s weird. And being all “revisionist history” about the Civil War is only fun until you realize the horrifying implications.

If you can suspend your disbelief, Artist Mark Cline is the man behind this theme park and Foamhenge, Professor Cline’s Haunted Monster Museum, and Dinosaur Kingdom, and his work should never ever be confused with Virginia’s other (decidedly more normal) dinosaur park, Dinosaur Land, because this park is whacky pants.

Prepare to be given a guided tour along a path punctuated by scenes of Yankees at the claws of the huge predators. And their defeats are damn bloody and often quite strange. But, for our money, the Civil War death by dino is less weird than Cyborg Stonewall Jackson. Oh yes, that happens too.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Summer Inspiration#Travel
TAGSAbandoned amusement parksAMUSEMENT PARKSBest In Every StateSummer '18summer inspirationTheme ParksTRAVEL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP