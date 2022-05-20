How To Make Perfect Tortilla Chips For Homemade Nachos & Guacamole

The perfect tortilla chip is hard to find — we know, we’ve tried. There are a lot of factors to consider, salt to corn flavor ratio, structural integrity, and shape. In the market aisle, you’re spoiled with choices, with wide-ranging variations on the simple snack including white corn, yellow corn, blue corn, triangles, rounds, strips, and scoops. It’s pretty overwhelming. But as someone who has had most (if not all) of the brands available nationwide, I can say with confidence that none of them come close to being as good as what you can easily make with those stale tortillas at the end of the pack sitting in your fridge. The perfect homemade tortilla chip is crispy, salty, and thick enough to handle being drudged through guacamole, and salsa. It’s also strong enough to handle the weight of mounds of refried beans, cheese, and whatever else you like on your nachos. You can use them as a base for your breakfast chilaquiles, win the cookout with your from scratch nachos, and have the perfect chip to dip and scoop in whatever you love to dip and scoop in, from cheese to guacamole, to salsa, to bean dip, and hummus! And all you’ll need is three ingredients. So let’s make the best homemade tortilla chips you’ll ever eat and say goodbye to the store-bought stuff forever.

Homemade Corn Tortilla Chips Ingredients: Corn tortilla (white or yellow, whatever your preference)

Neutral high heat cooking oil (pick your poison, canola, avocado, and vegetable are fine options, I used peanut so I could fry them hot and fast)

Salt (kosher salt, sea salt, table salt, use what you’ve got. I like coarse ground Kosher personally). You can get picky about what type of corn tortilla you want to use, but at the end of the day, I think the best practice is to use whatever you have in your fridge. Choosing between white and yellow isn’t that important — what you want to make sure above all else is that you’re using stale corn tortillas. Stale tortilla chips will crisp up better (they have less moisture!), giving you a crispier end result. The best practice is to cut your corn tortilla the night before you plan on making chips and let them sit in the fridge or under a plate, unwrapped, until the next day. They’ll be nice and stale and perfect for frying. It’s not the end of the world if you don’t do this, but fresher tortillas will result in a more pliable chip, so at the very least throw them in the oven at 200 degrees for about 10 minutes to dry them out. Method:

Stack anywhere between 4-8 corn tortillas and cut them into equal triangles. This will make enough chips for two servings of nachos. There are several ways you can cut your tortillas, I used very small street food-style corn tortillas so I cut them with a single horizontal and vertical cut, giving me four chips per tortilla. If you have bigger tortillas or want to produce more chips you can cut them into sixths, or use two to three equal vertical and horizontal cuts to make strips and triangles. My tortillas were clearly too small to turn into strips, so I went with triangles.