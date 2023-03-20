If you think of rum, what do you immediately envision?

If you’re a casual rum drinker, you might think of no-frills, crystal clear, unaged rums that were more or less crafted to be mixed with. And while that’s all well and good, there’s so much more to this sugarcane-based spirit than that. Gold rum, dark rum, navy strength rum, overproof rum, blackstrap rum, spiced rum… it’s safe to assume that rum is just as vast of a category as whiskey.

The best part? Each makes for a nuanced, complex base for your favorite cocktail.

Rum is a great mixing spirit, regardless of which variety you decide to work with. The slightly vegetal, bright, fruity character of white rum makes excellent daiquiris; the sweet, vanilla, caramel, and oaky wood flavors of aged rums work beautifully in dark ‘n’ stormies. It’s also a spirit well-known for its value. There are countless well-made, versatile rums for less than $35 (and usually much less) just waiting to be snatched up and added to your home bar cart.

To find the best rums for mixing, we asked a few well-known bartenders to tell us the best value rums to mix with. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Havana Club Blanco

Donny Largotta, beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $20

The Rum:

Havana Club Blanco is my favorite value rum by far. Hemingway daiquiris and Pain Killers are my favorite rum drinks, both of which are great with Havana Club Blanco.

Tasting Notes:

It has a great flavor profile (vanilla, oak, and banana) and is very versatile.

Smith & Cross

Colin Berger, bar manager at Rare Society in San Diego

ABV: 57%

Average Price: $32

The Rum:

I am partial to rum with a punch. Even when mixing classic lighter rum cocktails, I gravitate toward rum that has funk and character. A bottle of Smith & Cross meets those criteria and then some. It won’t break the bank and it will add depth and a noticeable kick to any rum cocktail you are accustomed to making with light rums.