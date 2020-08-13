Summer is waning yet temperatures remain high. That calls for refreshing cocktails. And we’d argue that there are no more refreshing cocktails than rum cocktails. There’s just something about rum drinks — full of sharp spices, tropical fruits, lime, mint, and even cola — that hit the exact right note on hot days. Today, we’re calling out eight rum cocktails that you can make while you’re social distancing at home. These drinks cover a massive range of genres. They run from tropical, juice-forward tikis to the more herbaceous and spicy tropical drinks to rum versions of the classics. Then there’s the illustrious and very advanced Clarified Milk Punch, which we’re not going to get into on this list but will stan for until the wheels fall off. (You can find our full recipe here!) The eight recipes below are all easy-to-moderate in difficulty. The last couple of drinks listed will require a few special ingredients. Otherwise, we tried to keep this as simple as possible for easy mixing, thirst-quenching, and socially distanced drinking. Related: Whiskey Cocktails To Try Making Yourself This Summer

I really dig this Jarritos Mexican Cola and Key Limes. The spice and sweetness of the cola are wonderfully accentuated by the high tartness of the smaller limes. Plus, Bacardi Anejo Cuatro is a great base for any rum-based drink. Recipe: 2 oz. Bacardi Anejo Cuatro

4 oz. cola

Limes

Ice Method: Add ice to a highball glass.

Add the rum and cola.

Squeeze in two or three lime wedges and drop them in.

Stir once or twice, serve.