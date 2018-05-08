Mitch Cox

If you think about how hard it is to connect to other people when you have a traditional 9-to-5 and an apartment, imagine how much harder it is when you live in a vehicle and you are somewhere entirely new every couple of days. Maybe that works when you’re part of a close-knit traveling circus, but for the average person, it’s a difficult challenge to surmount. The internet, however, has allowed people living (and loving) the vanlife to connect with one another in ways that weren’t possible in the past.

Instagram, in particular, has become a community hub where digital nomads and people mainlining wanderlust can form a community. It has also allowed people who would otherwise have no idea how to turn their vanlife dreams into a reality to do exactly that — with the guidance of the “been there, done that” set.

There are a lot of awesome vanlifers making the most of Instagram, but we decided to round up some of our absolute faves. Some are pumping out visual eye candy that will satisfy your adventure sweet tooth. Others are inspirational lifestyle superstars. Then, there are those writing captions that we want to have tattooed on our souls. Together, they make up a wandering tribe that a simple “follow” can let you join.

Check out some of the luminaries of the community, some newcomers, and some hidden gems below:

Kathleen Morton – 102k Followers

Kathleen Morton runs the website Tiny House, Tiny Footprint, which tells the stories of various vanlifers (including many of the people on this list). She’s also the co-founder of the Instagram account @vanlifediaries. A photography and writing enthusiast since childhood, Morton found a passion project in the vanlife movement and is currently an excellent champion for people living the life and a resource for people considering it.

When it comes to her home, Morton has been rocking a 1987 Toyota with 140 square feet to occupy. Her Instagram is great for inspiring images of a cool chick traveling solo with her awesome dog Peaches. It’s also a solid place to be notified when a new interview goes up on the website or podcast.