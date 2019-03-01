Bartenders Tell Us Which Vodkas To Pour On National Moscow Mule Day

iStockphoto

No masterwork in history has quite summed up the importance of the end of the work week like Loverboy’s “Working For The Weekend.” The stresses of our 9-5 jobs fade away the second the time comes to head home on Fridays. Weekends are designed as a respite from the anxiety and fatigue of the week — it’s time to unwind with a glass of wine, a frosty beer, or a delicious cocktail.

The only thing that could make the weekend better is a food and drink-related holiday. This Sunday (March 3) is National Moscow Mule Day. To celebrate, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite vodkas to add to the famed combination of ginger beer and lime.

Wheatley Vodka

Melinda Cooper at Brasserie by Niche in St. Louis

“Lately I’ve been working with Wheatley Vodka from Buffalo Trace Distillery. It’s crisp, bright qualities are enough character to make the other components pop, without overpowering the lime and ginger beer in the cocktail.”