Bartenders Tell Us Which Vodkas To Pour On National Moscow Mule Day

03.01.19 1 hour ago

iStockphoto

No masterwork in history has quite summed up the importance of the end of the work week like Loverboy’s “Working For The Weekend.” The stresses of our 9-5 jobs fade away the second the time comes to head home on Fridays. Weekends are designed as a respite from the anxiety and fatigue of the week — it’s time to unwind with a glass of wine, a frosty beer, or a delicious cocktail.

The only thing that could make the weekend better is a food and drink-related holiday. This Sunday (March 3) is National Moscow Mule Day. To celebrate, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite vodkas to add to the famed combination of ginger beer and lime.

Wheatley Vodka

Melinda Cooper at Brasserie by Niche in St. Louis

“Lately I’ve been working with Wheatley Vodka from Buffalo Trace Distillery. It’s crisp, bright qualities are enough character to make the other components pop, without overpowering the lime and ginger beer in the cocktail.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bartenders Tell Us#Drinks#Food
TAGSBartenders Tell UscocktailsDRINKSFOODHOLIDAYSlifeMOSCOW MULEVODKA

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 21 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP