“There’s a special rung in hell reserved for people who waste good scotch. Seeing as how I may be rapping on the door momentarily — sip — I must say, damn good stuff, sir.” – Lt. Archie Hicox (Michael Fassbender) in Inglorious Bastards

The temperatures are dropping. Which means it’s the right time of year for sipping on brown liquors and staying inside to watch movies. So why not combine those two very worthy activities?

Below, we present the ultimate film and whiskey pairing guide, AKA the greatest movie appearances by whiskey bottles. We’ve omitted scenes where the whiskey brand is hidden, made up, or otherwise unidentifiable. This is about drinking what the characters are enjoying onscreen, not what we “suppose” they “might be” drinking.

Should you feel especially brave, perhaps try watching the entire batch with each of their respective pours. And on the occasion that the movie doesn’t happen to be your kind of flick, here’s an important quote from Bill Murray in Lost In Translation: “The good news is the whiskey works.”