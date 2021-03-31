Rittenhouse Rye View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bourbon Van (@thebourbonvan) Patricia Verdesoto, head bartender at Jams in New York City My favorite whiskey to mix into an old fashioned is Rittenhouse Rye. Yes, Rittenhouse can hold its own with just a cube or two but something about its maple, spiced finish pairs well with the bitters in an old fashioned. It is delicate enough to carry the citrus notes from an orange twist while maintaining the kick that you’d expect from this classic cocktail. Woodford Reserve Bourbon View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike (@mr_bourbon_from_ky) Ben Potts, owner, and bartender at The Sylvester in Miami I’m personally a big fan of Woodford Reserve. It’s a delicious whiskey that can stand on its own — or with a dash of bitters and some sugar. It has a complex, sweet, vanilla, and caramel-filled flavor that’s perfect for the iconic cocktail.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon https://www.instagram.com/p/B846w4LpXQV/ Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami Buffalo Trace has been my go-to old fashioned spirit for years. The flavor profile of sweet caramel, vanilla, and subtle spice takes very well to a light amount of sugar and bitters. Old Forester 86 View this post on Instagram A post shared by @yang_wennnn Bill Whitlow, owner of Proper Food & Drink in Covington, Kentucky Old Forester 86 Proof is my favorite bourbon to put into an old fashioned at the bar. We have guests with all different levels of experience, so Old Forester isn’t overwhelming, but the high rye gives it enough backbone to hold its own and not get lost in the cocktail.