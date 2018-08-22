A Beer Lover’s Guide To The Best Beer Bars In Brussels

Uproxx/iStockphoto

Belgium is a beer lover’s paradise. Some of the most sought-after beers in the world — lambics, gueuze, and saisons — hail from the rolling farmlands and dark forests of the small country right in the heart of Europe. The current explosion of sour beers is due, in part, to the traditions that were refined and heralded around Brussels. That’s not to say there isn’t a vast array of ales and lagers to be had. There are. That’s precisely what makes Brussels one of the most important cities for beer in the whole wide world.

We’ve put in the traveling hours, drunk pint after pint, and searched brewery after brewery for the best of the best. Even with all the years spent researching beer in Belgium, we’ve only just scratched the surface. Beer culture runs very deep in the region so any list with only ten locations is going to woefully incomplete. If you do want more info, check out the latest edition of Tim Webb’s and Joe Stange’s Good Beer Guide To Belgium for a truly comprehensive list of the best of best in one convenient book.

In the meantime, look at this list as a chance to hit iconic beer bars, must-see beer institutions, and a few local gems you may otherwise have missed. Sante!

DELIRIUM CAFE

Let’s get this out of the way: Yes, Delirium Cafe is a tourist trap (almost literally). The multi-bar temple to beer sits on Rue des Bouchers and a dead end alley called Impasse de la Fidélité. It’s really easy to get trapped down that alley with glass after glass of amazing beer. And, you know what? That’s totally okay.

Delirium has over 2,500 beers available and an incredible tap list of some of the freshest beers from the region and world. This is the sort of place that attracts casual beer seekers and hardcore beer enthusiasts alike. You just can’t deny the power of the beer list. The mix of locals, beer lovers, and tourists makes for a very convivial atmosphere and you’re sure to make new friends the minute you step into the place.

Look at it this way, hitting Delirium first is like pressing start on your controller and entering the Brussels beer game at the training level. Get your beer bearings. Meet new people. Then go and dive into the deep end.