They may be Los Angeles-based event producers, but the folks at Do LaB are world-renowned pioneers of American festival culture, and they’ve established themselves as the geniuses behind Coachella’s coolest place to get out of the sun and enjoy some truly fresh music. Do LaB consistently brings in cutting-edge lineups that get the crowd hyped with feel-good vibes, and they do it under one of their amazing temporary structures (this year’s is being rapidly rebuilt due to wind, at this very moment).

No hyperbole needed: The Do LaB shifts the way short-term architectural design functions artistically, technologically, and structurally. It’s awesome to witness.

For the packed crowd at the Do LaB Stage at Coachella this year, the polo grounds were the setting for some rad surprise sets. On Friday, RL Grime and Ekali lit things up out of nowhere. And, Saturday featured sets by The Martinez Brothers and a special techno set from ZHU ahead of his upcoming Lightning in a Bottle performance on Memorial weekend (if you wanna get in on all this coolness, consider attending). Sunday was all about epic back to back sets from house legends Doc Martin and Marques Wyatt, as well as The Black Madonna and Jackmaster.

If you don’t already have some Coachella envy, these pics might be enough to give you a dose (if the amazing lineup isn’t doing that already). Check them out and give some serious thought to attending a music festival this year. The season has begun. If you are headed to the desert this weekend, be sure to give the Do LaB a visit!

