Shutterstock

Summer is supposed to be all about grilling food, chilling on beaches, and soaking up the sun. If your current summer plans are sounding a little too… not that, consider taking on this dream job from Reynolds Wrap that’ll have you touring America in search of the best BBQ ribs in the country.

The plastic wrap brand is looking for what they’re calling a Chief Grilling Officer, which will make a sweet addition to your LinkedIn — “CGO of Reynolds Wrap” — and will earn you a cool $10,000 for spending a month stuffing your face with BBQ ribs in cities across the country. If the thought of spending your summer shuttling from city to city eating BBQ by yourself sounds kind of sad to you, fear not. Reynolds is letting you bring a friend! The company will even cover all the travel expenses and lodging for your guest.

Your job requirements as Chief Grilling Officer includes taste-testing BBQ ribs and posting envy-inducing food porn to social media — which we’ve all been doing for free since Instagram was a thing anyway. If you meet these unique qualifications, submit a photo of yourself grilling your favorite recipe to Reynolds Wrap, along with 100 words on what makes you the best person to fill the Chief Grilling Officer position.

Applications will be accepted until this Wednesday, June 19th at 12 am CT. Visit the Reynolds Wrap contest page for more details.